The Associated Press
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wade Taylor scored 28 points, and No. 24 Texas A&M beat No. 2 Alabama 67-61 Saturday, making its late free throws after Crimson Tide star Brandon Miller fouled out.
No. 9 Texas 75, No. 3 Kansas 59
AUSTIN, Texas — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 23 points, and a smothering defensive effort carried Texas to a win over Kansas that earned the Longhorns a second-place finish in the Big 12.
No. 6 Marquette 96, St. John’s 94
MILWAUKEE — Kam Jones scored 23 points, and Marquette earned its sixth consecutive victory.
Iowa State 73, No. 7 Baylor 58
WACO, Texas — Jaren Holmes had 16 points, and Iowa State ended a four-game losing streak.
West Virginia 89, No. 11 Kansas State 81
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson scored 27 points, Kedrian Johnson added 23, and West Virginia gave its NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost.
Auburn 79, No. 12 Tennessee 70
AUBURN, Ala. — Wendell Green Jr. scored 24 points, and Auburn strengthened its bid for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
No. 13 Virginia 75, Louisville 60
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin scored 16 points apiece, and Virginia clinched a share of the regular-season title in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
No. 14 UConn 71, Villanova 59
PHILADELPHIA — Jordan Hawkins scored 24 points, and Alex Karaban had 16 to lead streaking Connecticut to a win over Villanova.
No. 16 Miami 78, Pittsburgh 76
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Wooga Poplar made a career-best six 3-pointers for 18 points, and Miami captured the No. 1 seed for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
No. 19 Xavier 77, Butler 66
CINCINNATI — Colby Jones scored 20 points, Adam Kunkel had 18 and Xavier avenged an earlier loss to Butler.
Seton Hall 82, No. 20 Providence 58
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Dre Davis scored 24 points to lead Seton Hall to the road win.
Oklahoma 74, No. 22 TCU 60
NORMAN, Okla. — Tanner Groves scored a season-high 23 points, and Oklahoma rode a hot start all the way to the victory in the regular-season finale for both teams.
No. 23 Kentucky 88, Arkansas 79
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 37 points, and Kentucky handed Arkansas its third straight loss.