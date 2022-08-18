SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — A large majority of the fans at Lamade Stadium were cheering for Hollidaysburg on Thursday night at the Little League World Series.
The Pennsylvania and Mid-Atlantic champion used that to its advantage early, scoring the first two runs, but Texas pulled away for an 8-2 win.
Indiana earned a walk-off win over Iowa in the other U.S. game. In the international bracket, Chinese Taipei beat Italy 2-0, and Mexico beat Puerto Rico 6-1.
After trailing 2-0, Southwest scored two in the third and took the lead in the fifth when Jacolby Mayberry scored on a single by Jacob Zurek.
“We started off well and had one bad inning,” Hollidaysburg manager Jim McGough said. “It got away from us, and we weren’t able to fight back the rest of the game.”
Jackson Wolfe then hit a two-run single into right field.
Landon Karel broke the game open with a double into left field to push the advantage to 7-2.
A walk finally forced a pitching change from Hollidaysburg.
“We told them it was really important to bounce back the next inning,” Southwest manager Aaron Cummings said. “We shut them down. We told them we got six more at-bats. It took us a little bit to get into the game and feel comfortable.”
Tyler McGough opened the offense in the first inning for the Mid-Atlantic with a single through the infield. Hollidaysburg’s lead-off batter didn’t wait long as he stole second and scored on a single from Caleb Detrick.
“First and foremost, the atmosphere was something kids on both sides will remember for the rest of their lives,” Jim McGough said. “The cheering, the loudness, it’s just what Little League baseball is all about, especially in Williamsport.”
Indiana 8, Iowa 7
It was a game of momentum swings as the Midwest took on Great Lakes.
The Great Lakes champions from Hagerstown, Indiana, scored seven runs over the first two innings, but couldn’t hold the lead at Midwest came back to tie in the fourth inning.
It went all the way to the bottom of the sixth when a throwing error at shortstop proved to be the difference as Great Lakes survived for an 8-7 win.
Asia-Pacific 2, Europe-Africa 0
The Asia-Pacific champions got three consecutive hits from Liao Yuan-Shu, Tseng Yi-Che and Shen Li-Chen to open the game as Taipei City took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Taipei City, which added a run in the fourth, got a combined one-hitter from Li Fan-Mo, Wang Yuan-Fu, Liao Yuan-Shu, Shen Li-Chen and Hsiao Chao-Hsun.
Emanuele Arcieri singled for the only hit for the team from Bologna, Italy.
Mexico 6, Puerto Rico 1
Matamoros scored six runs on five hits to defeat Puerto Rico, which is its own region for the first time this year.
Mexico scored two runs in each the first, third and fourth innings.
Yosniel Rosario doubled and scored the lone run for Guaynabo.