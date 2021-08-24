SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Up just one run as the game entered the bottom of the sixth, Texas turned to Myles McCarty to keep its World Series championship alive.
McCarty got a foul out to right field for the final out in Texas' 2-1 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.
“I just knew I had to throw strikes and let my defense work,” McCarty said. “I know we probably have the best defense in this tournament. We trust them when we are pitching.”
The loss eliminates New Jersey from the Series. Texas will advance to Nebraska at 3 p.m. today.
“We’ve done this all season long,” Texas manager Reggie Regala said. “Myles is our strike-thrower. He hits his spots, and doesn’t allow very many walks. We knew we were coming to him.”
Dylan Regla threw a shutout until reliever Nelson Carter allowed an inherited run to score in the fourth inning. Steven Malato was hit by a pitch by Dylan Regla, before scoring on an error with Carter on the mound.
Nelson walked the next two hitters, but after a mound visit from Reggie Regala, Nelson got out of the inning thanks to a groundout.
“I just told him to calm down,” Reggie Regala said. “I said ‘just don’t let all this hype get to you’. I told him just to do his thing. I told him we were going to get out of it.”
Texas scored all the runs it would need in the first two innings. Carson Parrish doubled in the first and later scored on Nelson's single. Dylan Regala would triple and score in the second inning.
“Our bats came out hot at the beginning and we were hitting,” Reggie Regala said. “We hit (Cole) Garrison well. We hit him all over the field. Then they brought in DiMeo. He shut us down. He had a good fastball and a good curveball. We just couldn’t get our timing with him.”
In the nightcap, New Hampshire's top three hitters each went 2-for-2 through the first two innings of the game on its way to a 14-6 win over Oregon.
New Hampshire opens today's action at 1 p.m. with a game against Ohio.
Mason DeVall had a three-run homer in the first to spark a six-run inning. Oregon would six runs in the bottom of the second inning to get back within 8-6, but the New Hampshire offense never let up.
New Hampshire pounded out 16 hits, and scored in every inning.
Though its defense failed it — they committed three errors — in Oregon's six-run second inning, New Hampshire used its defense to escape two late bases-loaded jams to keep the Oregon all-stars at bay.
Jacoby Acevedo struck out Beckett Heher to end the fourth after Oregon loaded the bases.
In the fifth, after two strikeouts to open the inning, Acevedo forced a flyball to right field to end the inning, and strand three runners for Oregon.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Elimination bracket
GAME ONE
TEXAS 2, NEW JERSEY 1
Texas;110;000; — 2-5-2
New Jersey;000;010 — 1-2-0
Dylan Regala, Carter Nelson (5), Myles McCarty (6) and Ella Bruning. Cole Garrison, Joey DiMeo (3) and Jason Verderrosa.
WP: Regala; LP: Garrison; S: McCarty.
Texas: Carson Parrish, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Landry Pate, double; Regala, triple, RBI.
New Jersey: Steven Malato, run.
GAME 2
NEW HAMPSHIRE 14, OREGON 6
New Hampshire;261;122 — 14-16-4
Oregon;060;000; — 6-8-1
Mason DeVall, Jacoby Acevedo (2) and Tyler Chauvette. Ben Robertson, Ethan Uecker (3) and Uecker, Robertson (3).
WP: DeVall; LP: Robertson.
New Hampshire: Braden Connolly, 1-for-3, double, run; DeVall, 3-for-4, double, homer (1st, two on), 4 RBIs; Calen Lucier, 2-for-4, homer, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tristian Lucier, 3-for-4, homer, 2 runs, 4 RBIs.
Oregon: Robertson, 2-for-4, run.