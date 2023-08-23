The Daily Item
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Easton Ondruch hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning, lifting Texas into the U.S. Championship game at the Little League World Series with a 1-0, nine-inning win over Washington on Wednesday.
Neither team broke through for eight innings until Ondruch plated Corbin Riddle in the ninth. In the bottom of the ninth, Washington put runners on second and third, but Texas shortstop Dalyn Martin scooped up a grounder from behind second base, spun and threw to first for the final out of the game.
Texas, now 4-0, will play in the U.S. title game on Saturday against either Washington or California.
Easton Benge pitched 61/3 scoreless innings for Texas, striking out nine. He gave way to Ondruch, who struck out five in 22/3 innings to earn the win.
Larson Eng scattered four hits over 51/3 innings for Washington, striking out nine.
Washington will meet California in an elimination game today.
Asia-Pacific 9, Curacao 1
Asia-Pacific continued its dominating run through the international bracket, breaking open a close game with six runs in the fifth inning to reach Saturday’s international title game.
Leading 3-1 heading into the fifth, the Asia-Pacific representatives out of Chinese Taipei scored six times and got another dominating pitching performance. In three games, the team has outscored its opponents 25-1.
After Chinese Taipei scored in the top of the first, Jay-Dlynn Wiel hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.
Three Chinese Taipei pitchers combined on a two-hitter.
Curacao will meet Mexico in an elimination game today.
California 5, Tennessee 3
Louis Lappe had three hits, including a run to help California stay alive.
The top three hitters in California’s lineup — Brody Brooks, Lappe and Jaxon Kalish — combined to go 8-for-9 with five scored and four RBIs. In addition to Lappe’s homer, Kalish smacked a triple and Brooks scored three times.
Lucas McCauley homered for Tennessee, which was eliminated.
California plays another elimination game again today against Washington. The winner advances to play Texas in the U.S. final on Saturday.
Mexico 2, Japan 0
Mexico won its third consecutive elimination game, getting a three-hit shutout from Bernardo Partida.
Partida struck out four and did not walk a batter in the complete-game effort.
Japan managed just three hits, including a double from Yohei Yamaguchi.
Mexico avenged an earlier, 6-1, loss to Japan. Mexico now meets Curacao in another elimination game today.