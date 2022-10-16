Entering the yard under the cover of darkness the young black bear lifted its nose sniffing. A faint whiff of something interesting brought him to a sudden stop. The smell of burgers cooked on the grill was as tempting to him as it had been earlier to the homeowners.
Ambling towards the enticing smell, the bear came upon its source — a grill. With a mighty blow, the grill was knocked to the ground and the bear began licking at the grease coating the grates of the grill.
Suddenly, barking from the inside of the house put the bear on alert but it wasn’t enough to convince the hungry bruin to flee. Crossing the yard, the bear came upon a bird feeder which he immediately smashed, stopping to gorge himself on the sunflower seeds that now covered the ground.
As the barking increased, lights turned on in both the home as well as the yard and the young bruin slowly ambled back into the woods where it would continue its search for food to help make it through the long winter ahead.
With both the archery and the muzzleloader bear season having begun Oct. 15, I thought this would be a fine time to take a closer look at Pennsylvania’s black bear population.
Though the species name is the black bear, black bears can be found in different color phases. While rare, every few years a few Pennsylvania hunters will harvest what is known as a cinnamon bear. These cinnamon-colored individuals are in fact simply a color phase of the black bear.
Pennsylvania is known for producing some of the largest black bears in the world. While the average adult will range between 125-400 pounds, some larger males will run as heavy as 800 pounds — a truly large animal by anyone’s standards.
A creature of the forest, the black bear can now be found in many agricultural areas as well. This is due to both the spread of humans into traditional bear territory as well as the many food sources that humans provide such as crops, backyard gardens, pet food and of course trash. An omnivore, black bears will eat almost anything including flesh, vegetation and even insects.
Extremely agile for their size, bears can run as fast as 30 miles per hour for short distances. Excellent climbers, bears, especially younger animals, will often climb trees using their claws to hoist themselves skyward.
While bears have reasonably decent vision, it is their sense of smell that allows them to locate food and avoid intruders. This ability to pick up the scent is thought to rival that of dogs.
Solitary in nature bears typically travel alone. The exception to this is a sow with cubs. It is not uncommon for the young bears to travel with their mother for up to two years.
As temperatures drop and food becomes scarce, bears will look for a warm place out of the weather to den up and hibernate. One such location would be under the root ball of a large downed tree. In rural areas, it’s not unheard of for bears to be discovered denning under porches of cabins or other seldom-visited structures.
While bears are not usually considered dangerous, they are very powerful animals and should be avoided. The most dangerous bears are those with cubs and individuals that have been taught that humans will provide food. With this in mind, never feed bears. Such bears may quickly become a threat to you and others. Like all wildlife, should you encounter a bear enjoy it from a distance, never approaching it too closely.