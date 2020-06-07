Lightweights (106-132)
Jaret Lane
Southern Columbia
Lane was a two-time state champion for the Tigers. He set the District 4 record for career wins, and finished his career at 182-9 with 120 career pins. Lane was a four-time state placewinner — finishing fifth as a freshman and second as a sophomore. He had the most pins in Pennsylvania in 2017 and 2018. A three-time District 4 and Regional champion, Lane currently wrestles at Lehigh University.
Cameron Newman
Line Mountain
Newman was a four-time state qualifier for the Eagles. His best season came as a senior in 2015, when he won a bronze medal, and finished the season at 42-3. Newman finished his career with a 142-37 record for the Eagles. He was a two-time District 4 champion and four-time Northeast Regional finalist with three titles.
Middleweights (140-171)
Seth Lansberry
Line Mountain
Lansberry was a three-time state qualifier for the Eagles, including a second-place finish at 138 pounds as a senior in 2013. He also medaled as a junior, finishing seventh. A three-time District 4 and Northeast Regional runner-up, he finished his career at 137-37. Lansberry might have had a better career at Lycoming College, where he was a two-time All-American and finished as the school’s all-time wins leader. He had a 41-2 record as senior that included a 40-match winning streak, and won 145 matches in college.
Blake Marks
Southern Columbia
Marks was a three-time state placewinner for the Tigers. He finished second as a sophomore and third as senior, coming back through wrestlebacks undefeated after dropping his opening match in Hershey. He was a three-time district and Northeast Regional finalist — winning his lone titles as a senior. Marks finished 115-16 in his career after missing his junior season with an injury.
Kent Lane
Southern Columbia
Lane won the 2015 PIAA title at 145 pounds among his three state medals. He also finished second and sixth in Hershey. A three-time District 4 and Northeast Regional champion for the Tigers, he finished 145-13 with 72 pins. Along with his brother Jaret, Lane combined to win 327 matches for Southern Columbia. He currently wrestles at Lehigh University.
Zack LeBarron,
Warrior Run
LeBarron finished 148-11 in his career for the Defenders. He was a four-time state qualifier, a four-time District 4 champion and a two-time Northeast Regional champion. His 148 wins is the school record for career victories. LeBarron was the fourth four-time state qualifier in Defenders’ history.
Cade Balestrini, Shikellamy
Balestrini qualified for the PIAA Tournament all four years. A two-time District 4/9 Class 3A champion, he finished seventh in the state in 2019. Balestrini finished his Shikellamy career with a 134-23 record. He is headed to West Point to wrestle for Army.
Ryan Preisch, Milton
Preisch won two state bronze medals for the Black Panthers. A three-time state qualifier and three-time District 4 champion, he won two Northeast Regional titles. Preisch finished 135-21 for his career, including a 43-3 record his senior season. He went to Lehigh University where he finished fourth in the NCAAs at 184 pounds, and won 99 matches for the Mountain Hawks.
Cole Walter, Mifflinburg
Walter won a state title at 160 pounds in 2015, wrapping up his senior season with a 41-1 record. He won four District 4 titles and three Northeast Regional titles, and also has two third-place finishes at Hershey. Walter finished his career with a 161-15 record, including a 85-4 record over his final two seasons. Walter wrestled at Lehigh University.
Nate Brown, Lewisburg
Brown was a three-time state qualifier for the Green Dragons. His only loss in the final two seasons of his career came in the state final of his junior season, as he went 78-1 over his final two seasons, including a state title at 171 pounds in 2011. He finished his career at 146-13. A three-time District 4 champion, he wrestled at Lehigh University. Brown was a four-time NCAA qualifier, but missed the tournament his freshman year due to injury. He finished second in the nation at 184 pounds in 2015, and was seventh as a senior.
Heavyweights (182-285)
Ryan Solomon, Milton
Solomon burst on the scene by the placing sixth in Pennsylvania as a freshman. He finished second as a sophomore, and capped his career with back-to-back state titles as a junior and senior. He lost just four matches in his final three seasons as a Milton wrestler. Solomon was 37-0 as a senior. He went on to wrestle at the University of Pittsburgh where he was a four-time NCAA qualifier. Solomon is a volunteer assistant coach at Lock Haven University.
Gaige Garcia
Southern Columbia
Garcia won 163 career matches for the Tigers, including back-to-back state titles. He suffered just six losses, all in his freshman and sophomore years. A four-time District 4 and Northeast Regional champion, he missed a chance at Jaret Lane’s district wins record because of a football injury in his freshman year. He wrestled just 25 matches that season. Garcia had 105 pins in his career. He will wrestle and play football at Michigan University beginning in the fall.
Nate Schon, Selinsgrove
Schon is a three-time state qualifier heading into his senior season. He didn’t lose as a freshman until the state tournament. Schon won a state championship as a sophomore, and finished second this season. He is 105-6 in his career.
Garrett Kieffer
Line Mountain
Kieffer was a three-time state qualifier for the Eagles. A three-time District 4 finalist and two-time champion, he finished fifth in the state in his senior season of 2017. Kieffer won 40 matches in each of his last two seasons for Line Mountain. His career record was 138-41.
Kieffer is currently an offensive lineman for Lock Haven University.