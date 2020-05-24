Kelli Beiler
Midd-West, forward
The Mustangs star burst on the scene as a freshman with 19 goals, then scored at least 30 goals in each of her final three seasons. She wrapped up her career with 46 goals and 21 assists her senior season, and finished with 126 career goals. Beiler was a four-time first team all-Daily Item selection, and was named Player of the Year her junior and senior season. She just finished her sophomore season on the Penn State women’s soccer team.
Taylor Landis
Warrior Run, forward
Landis was the leading scorer for the Defenders’ back-to-back state championship soccer teams. She was a three-time selection to the Daily Item first team. Landis recorded 63 career goals and 35 career assists. Collegiately, she played at Alvernia and Lock Haven University.
Bailey Bzdak
Southern Columbia, forward
Bzdak helped the Tigers to the Class A state championship game during her senior season of 2013. She was a two-time first-team Daily Item selection, including the Player of the Year for the 2013 season. She scored 24 goals — second in the Valley — and had a Valley-leading 13 assists that season. She finished her career with 65 goals and 26 assists. Bzdak started 40 games in a four-year career at Shippensburg.
Nicole Varano
Mount Carmel, forward
Varano scored an amazing 41 goals in 2017 — the second-most of the decade in a single season by a public school player. She scored 10 goals for Bloomsburg University last season, and is preparing for her junior season this fall.
Riley Griffith
Mifflinburg, midfield
Griffith was a three-time first-team Daily Item selection, and was also a member of the Daily Item girls basketball all-decade squad. She recorded double figures in goals and assists for three consecutive years. Griffith will be a redshirt freshman member of the Bloomsburg University women’s soccer team in 2020.
Mariah Campbell
Warrior Run, midfield
Campbell was a two-time Daily Item first-team selection. She was the facilitator on the Defenders’ back-to-back state championship teams in 2010 and 2011. Campbell scored 27 goals and had 20 assists in those two seasons for the Defenders.
Mackenzie Clark
Southern Columbia, midfield
Clark was a two-time first team Daily Item selection. One of the key cogs — along with Bzdak — in the Tigers run to the state title in 2013. During that season, Clark finished third in the Valley with 21 goals and handed out 11 assists.
Brianna Brancato
Selinsgrove, defense
Brancato was a three-time first-team selection as defender. Brancato was so strong as a defender one of her former opponents — Montoursville’s Tessa McKibben — recommended her to the coach at St. Francis (Pa.). Brancato moved to midfield as a senior for the Seals, and was named the 2011 Daily Item Player of the Year with a 20-assist season. Played her freshman season in Loretto, before wrapping up her career at Shippensburg University.
Chloe Michaels
Lewisburg, defense
Michaels was a three-time Daily Item first-team selection, including being named co-Player of the Year as a junior. She helped lead the Green Dragons to the 2018 state championship game in Class 2A. She possessed one of the deadliest legs on free kicks during the decade.
Gabby Heiss
Warrior Run, defense
Heiss was a three-time first-team all-league selection, and was named Daily Item Player of the Year in her junior season of 2015. She was a member of three straight district title teams with the Defenders.
Madi Welliver
Warrior Run, goalkeeper
Welliver left Turbotville as the state’s all-time shutout leader with 60. She had at least 13 shutouts in each of her four years as a starter for the Defenders. Trinity had a run of three straight Class A state championships, but in two of those seasons, Welliver shut out the Shamrocks through regulation and overtime, only to lose both times in penalty kicks. A two-sport standout, Welliver played basketball and soccer at both Lycoming College and Susquehanna University.