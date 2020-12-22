Hannah Rabb knew she could play golf.
She proved it, too, by finishing fifth in the 13-year-old girls division at the U.S. Kids Golf Teen World Championships in the summer.
However, the Warrior Run freshman wasn’t sure what to expect from her first year playing high school varsity golf.
It turns out she didn’t need to worry.
Rabb took medalist honors at a handful of regular-season matches, then won the District 4 Class 2A title, and finished second at the state meet among Class 2A girls.
That was the best finish at states by a District 4 girl golfer since Williamsport’s Tina Paternostro won the 1987 girls title.
“It felt really good,” Rabb said of her freshman season. “I didn’t really expect to do that well. I went in with low expectations. I just wanted to have fun with my team, and represent my school well. It was a great outcome.”
For her terrific freshman season, Rabb was named The Daily Item Golfer of the Year. Rabb is the first girl to be named The Daily Item’s top golfer since Milton’s Katie Behnert in 2014.
Warrior Run coach Brad Peace wasn’t sure what to expect from Rabb, either.
“I heard people saying she was really good,” Peace said. “With the way they were saying it, I was almost like, ‘Well, how good can she be?’
“I saw her be as good as people said. That doesn’t happen by chance; she’s worked hard for years. ... Her family is very involved in helping her be her best.”
Peace said Rabb is a skilled golfer, but one thing that sets her apart is that work ethic.
“To be at that level, the reality is you have to have talent, but you also have to put in a lot of work,” Peace said. “She’s always hitting the ball.
“That’s the part that people don’t see — her friends don’t see it; her teammates don’t see it — how much works she puts in.”
For Rabb, though, it doesn’t feel like work. She was back on the course a week after the state meet.
“I stopped for a few days just to soak it all in,” Rabb said. “Whenever I don’t play consistently, I’m like, ‘OK, when can I play golf?’”
Even the foot of snow that fell in the Valley last week didn’t stop her from playing. It just changed how she had to do it.
“I have a simulator, so I’ll work on that over the winter with my coach and try to improve,” Rabb said.
The simulator has a camera that records her swing as she hits the ball.
“It lets me analyze my swing better,” Rabb said. “I like actually playing, but the simulator gives me a chance to focus on little aspects that you don’t think about when you’re on the course.”
Another thing that makes Rabb a good golfer is her mentality on the course, which is impressive for a 14-year-old.
At the state meet, Rabb scored a triple bogey on No. 17. She rallied to par No. 18, which gave her second in the state by one stroke.
“I missed my tee shot on 17, which sent me downhill on that hole,” Rabb said. “Luckily, I recovered. I don’t know how, but I did. ... I just wanted to finish well.”
Rabb said she thought that ability to respond to a tough sequence came from the amount of golf she’s played over the years.
“She played well beyond her years,” Peace said. “It wouldn’t have been surprising to see someone fold. Even after that bad hole, she didn’t give up. That’s huge because so much of golf is mental.
“Someone like her doesn’t have triple-bogeys, so to come back from that makes it even more impressive.”
Rabb said she would like to win the state title, but her focus is on improving.
“I just want to take it one match at a time and keep getting better,” Rabb said.
“I have high expectations for her, but it’s all centered around her playing her best,” Peace said. “If you play your best, you can be content with what you did.”
In addition to Peace, Rabb works with Laura Tyler, the golf pro at Frosty Valley. Tyler has been giving Rabb lessons since Rabb was 6.
Tyler finished in the top 10 at the PIAA meet three times, but her best finish was third in 1981.
“She told me right when I finished,” Rabb said. “She said, ‘You beat me.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh! Really?’ I was shocked. That gave me more drive because she went pro, and she finished third (in the state). It gave me more hope for the future.”