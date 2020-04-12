Sam Allen, Lewisburg
C, 2013-2016
Allen was a four-year letterwinner in one of the most successful stretches in Green Dragons’ basketball history. He was a two-time Daily Item Player of the Year, and finished his career with 1,829 points and 958 rebounds. Allen led Lewisburg to its first district title in 14 years when the Green Dragons won the District 4 Class 3A title. He averaged 21.9 points and 10.4 rebounds as a junior, followed by 20.2 points and 11.3 rebounds as a senior. Allen went on to play at Hobart College.
Thomas Schultz
Lourdes Regional
F, 2016-2019
Schultz is one of four players to be named The Daily Item Player of the Year at least three times, joining Shamokin’s Chris Zimmerman, Southern Columbia’s Colin Klebon and Milton’s Tony Fannick (the only player to win it four times). The Red Raiders won back-to-back District 4 Class A titles and made back-to-back state semifinal appearances behind Schultz. He finished his career as the Red Raiders all-time leading scorer, breaking Mount Carmel coach John Lazicki’s record set in 1992. Schultz’s career total of 2,335 points makes him the first 2,000-point scorer in school history. He pitched at Vanderbilt University this spring as a freshman.
Andrew Andreychik
Danville, G, 2009-2012
Andreychik averaged 22 points per game as a senior, as Danville went on a 23-game winning streak. He played in four straight District 4 championship games for the Ironmen, winning his junior and senior seasons. Andreychik scored 1,113 points, and made 191 3-point field goals in his career. He then played baseball at Bucknell University.
Zac Hoy, Mifflinburg
G, 2008-2011
Hoy was a point guard for his father (Eldon), and helped the Wildcats win their first District 4 boys basketball championship in school history. The Wildcats won back-to-back HAC-I titles in Hoy’s junior and senior seasons, and Mifflinburg made it to the second round of states both seasons. Hoy scored 1,399 points in his high school career, and went on to score 1,000 points at Messiah College. He just completed his fifth season as an assistant coach for the Messiah team.
Ethan Baker, Milton
G, 2013-2015
Baker won district championships in his sophomore and senior year with the Black Panthers. He made the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in a win over Selinsgrove in the quarterfinals, and one with 10 seconds left in overtime to win a district championship in 2015. A three-year starter for the Black Panthers, he averaged 16.4 points and five assists in his senior season for Milton.