OFFENSE
Logan Leiby, Selinsgrove
QB, 2014-2017
The numbers speak for themselves. When Leiby graduated in 2018, he was the third-leading passer in Pennsylvania history. Leiby threw for 3,776 yards and 42 touchdowns in the 2017 season, and finished with 9,846 yards and 95 touchdowns. Selinsgrove made two trips to the state quarterfinals with Leiby under center — a 35-7 loss to Saucon Valley in 2016, and a 33-32 loss to Bethlehem Catholic to end the 2017 season.
Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia
RB, 2016-2019
Finished his career as the top touchdown scorer in Pennsylvania history with 159 total touchdowns, and a state-record 138 rushing TDs. Finished his career with 8,246 rushing yards, seventh all-time in state history. The Tigers won three state titles and made the state final all four years with Garcia in the backfield. Never lost a game in high school as he missed the only Southern Columbia loss in the last four years — the state title game against Steel Valley in 2016 — with an injury.
Max Moyers, Lewisburg
RB, 2017-2020
The Green Dragons all-time leading rusher, a record he set as a junior in 2019. Missed final half of his junior season with a knee injury. Ran 75 yards for a touchdown against Hughesville on the first carry of his career. Ran for 2,094 yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Trent Hilkert, Danville,
RB, 2013-2016
Finished his career as the Ironmen’s all-time leading rusher. Topped 1,300 yards in both his junior and senior seasons. Finished his career with 3,072 yards and 33 touchdowns. Also an outstanding linebacker for Danville.
Tyler Pratt, Shikellamy
WR, 2009-2011
As a junior, Pratt was the top receiver on a Shikellamy that won the school’s first-ever District 4 football championship. He caught 33 passes for 710 yards and 14 touchdowns in that junior campaign. Due to graduation and an injury to the starting quarterback, he moved under center at times for the Braves as a senior and still caught 25 passes for 680 yards (27.2 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. He probably couls have earned a place in the defensive backfield. Four-year starter at cornerback for the Braves. Had eight interceptions his senior year, and 17 for his career. Played defensive back for Kutztown University. Now works in the front office of the Buffalo Bills.
Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia
WR, 2016-2019
Graduated as Pennsylvania’s all-time leader in receiving yards (5,481) and receiving touchdowns (78). Finished second in career receptions with 266, missing the record by five receptions. The biggest issue was the Tigers’ dominance over his career. Will continue his career at Ohio State University, and finished as the top receiver recruit in the 2020 class and No. 3 overall. Fleming was also one of the top defensive backs of the decade. Teams didn’t come anywhere near throwing toward him his senior year, but played man-to-man defense on all-state receiver Caleb Burke, of Richland, and held him to fewer than 50 yards in 2019.
Shane Kozick, Danville
TE, 2015-2018
Ended his career as the all-time leading receiver for the Ironmen. A four-year starter at tight end for Danville. Honored as a first-team Daily Item selection as a sophomore and a senior. An outstanding athlete, also a four-year starter in hoops for Danville.
Derek Bussey, Shikellamy
OL, 2013-2016
Four-year starter for the Braves on the offensive line. A two-time selection on the Daily Item first team and three-time Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I first-team selection.
Alex Karlovich, Line Mountain
OL, 2009-2011
A two-time selection as the Tri-Valley League offensive lineman of the year in 2010 and 2011. Also an all-state selection in both seasons. In 2010 and 2011, the Eagles had a 1,000-yard rusher that averaged more than 10 yards per carry. In Karlovich’s senior season, he helped pave the way for Kyle Troutman to set the school’s single-season rushing record.
Lear Quinton, Southern Columbia
OL, 2017-2019
Spent his sophomore and junior season as a plug-and-play option for Jim Roth in the Tigers’ Wing-T offense. If there was an offensive line issue, Quinton filled it in those two years. Came into his own as a full-time offensive line starter in his senior season. Area defenders will have nightmares for another decade about Quinton leading Gaige or Gavin Garcia as the pull guard on the Tigers’ sweep.
Josh Yoder, Southern Columbia
OL 2013-2015
Two-time all-Daily Item selection, along with an all-state honor in his senior season. One of the key cogs up front in 2015 when the Tigers won their first state championship in nine years.
Travis Krall, Milton
OL, 2010-2013
A four-year starter up front for the Black Panthers. Big enough at nearly 300 pounds to play at Bloomsburg University, and nimble enough to play center for the Milton boys basketball team.
Elijah Hoffman, Southern Columbia
K, 2017
The last three Tigers kickers set the state record for points in a season, but Hoffman became the first in 2017. Had 143 kicking points, and made his last 90 extra points on the season. The 143 kicking points broke the previous state record by 41 points. Kicked 13 field goals that season, inclduing his final 10 in a row.
DEFENSE
Derien Yeager, Danville
DL, 2014-2017
First team all-Daily Item in 2016 and 2017, Yeager had 58 tackles in both seasons. He had 19 tackles for a loss in his junior year, and 20 tackles for a loss as a senior. He recorded 9.5 sacks as a senior from his defensive tackle position.
Nazar Mironenko, Mifflinburg
DL, 2010-2013
First-team all-Daily Item selection three times in 2011, ‘12 and ‘13. One of the top offensive linemen as well. He started from his freshman season for the Wildcats, and won a state title in wrestling for Mifflinburg.
Tony Dressler, Selinsgrove
DL, 2014-2017
A three-year starter on the defensive line — Dressler started four years, but spent one year as a linebacker for the Seals. He finished his career as Selinsgrove’s all-time sacks leader.
Michael Hood, Mount Carmel
DL, 2015-2018
Hood makes this team on the strength of one season, but what a season it was for Hood as a defensive end. He set a single-season record with 17 sacks, and also had 16 hurries in 2018.
Gabe Tilford, Shikellamy
LB, 2014-2017
Four-year starter as a linebacker for the Braves, who was honored by the Daily Item all four years of his career — second-team honors as a freshman and sophomore, and first-team honors as both a junior and senior. Wrapped up his career with an all-state selection after scoring six touchdowns on defense and special teams (two interception return touchdowns, two fumble return touchdowns and two blocked punts returned for touchdowns).
Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia
LB, 2016-2019
Four-year starter for the Tigers at middle linebacker, who set the school single-season tackle record as a freshman in 2016. Search “Cal Haladay” and “South Williamsport” on YouTube for an example of his ferocity as a hitter. Headed to Michigan State to play for the Spartans. Finished with a school-record 474 tackles in his four-year career.
Brandon Smith, Lewisburg
LB, 2009-2012
One of the greatest defenders this area has produced. He was The Daily Item offensive and defensive player of the year in 2013. Won defensive player of the year three straight seasons. Three straight all-state selections (2010, 2011, 2012). Finished with 405 tackles in those three seasons for the Green Dragons with 148, 135 and 122. He walked on at Penn State, and ended up starting for the Nittany Lions.
Eric Haney, Danville
LB, 2010-2013
A two-time all-state honoree, he finished his career as the all-time leading tackler at Danville (442), and set the single-season record (159) in his junior season of 2012. Daily Item defensive player of the year in 2012.
Dylan Farronato, Lewisburg
DB, 2015-2018
Four-year starter in the defensive backfield for the Green Dragons — though he missed almost all of the final seven games of the regular season of his senior year to a knee injury. He recorded 159 tackles and nine interceptions in his career. All-Daily Item as a sophomore and junior for Lewisburg. Currently a walk-on at Penn State University.
Matt Meloy, Danville
DB, 2013-2015
Had 15 interceptions in 29 career games after missing most of his junior year with an injury. First team Daily Item-selection as a sophomore and a senior. Meloy had nine interceptions to lead an Ironmen secondary that picked off an incredible 26 passes in 2015.
Drew Newcomb, Lewisburg
DB, 2012-2014
Two-time all-state selection as a junior and senior for the Green Dragons. Picked off nine passes as a junior. Teams avoided him as a senior, but of his three interceptions, he returned two for touchdowns, including one for 95 yards.
Kyle Troutman, Line Mountain
DB, 2008-2011
First-team all-Daily Item selection at defensive back in 2010 and 2011, and a two-time Tri-Valley League first-team selection. Also one of most explosive offensive players this decade. Averaged 11 yards per carry and scored 34 touchdowns in his final two seasons. Holds the Line Mountain single-season rushing record of 1,798 yards set in 2011, breaking a 25-year old record.