Over the last few weeks, I’ve had the good fortune to visit and speak with a number of folks belonging to our local hunting community. As is always the case, the subject of deer hunting and how our season went came up again and again.
While I anticipated swapping stories of how successful or unsuccessful seasons may have been, I was surprised to hear from a number of hunters how they feel about the firearms deer season opening on a Saturday again last year. I thought that debate was over and Saturday would be the new tradition.
Boy was I wrong!
After decades of Pennsylvaniaís firearms deer season always opening on the Monday after Thanksgiving, the Pennsylvania Game Commission chose to move opening day to Saturday, thinking it would help increase license sales among those who were required to work or attend classes on Monday. After all most states open their season on either a Saturday or a Sunday.
As in any situation that affects a large group of people, views on the subject varied widely. Personally, whether Saturday or Monday, it really didn’t matter much to me. If at all possible, my wife Karen and I would be going hunting — end of story. Would I miss the extra time to prepare for the season? Yes, but on the other hand, I didn’t mind the extra time to hunt. Turns out not everyone feels that way.
A number of hunters, mostly those who hunt away from home, have told me that moving the opener to Saturday makes it difficult to prepare their gear and travel to camp. There was also concern that with fewer hunters choosing to travel to camp that the tradition of “going to camp” could end completely. Still others brought forth the subject of with the start of the season taking place on Saturday, Pennsylvania now allows hunting on the following Sunday, a move that they feel has caused more land to be posted against hunting.
Will Pennsylvania go back to a Monday opener with no Sunday hunt? Personally, I don’t see it happening. All one needs to do is look at the regulations most other states follow to see what our future holds. I can tell you this: No matter what day of the week, week of the month, or month of the year, someone won’t be happy. It just isn’t possible to meet the wants of every member of a group as large as this. The best we can do is the best we can do, it’s that simple.
What would I have done differently? Instead of sampling a rather small number of hunters before making the move as the PA Game Commission did, I would have allowed all hunters buying licenses to voice their opinion. Of course, that falls short too, as those potential hunters who did not buy a license because of other commitments would have been left unheard. There simply isn’t a perfect solution.
To those against a Saturday opener, I say this. Keep in mind you aren’t required to hunt on opening day. If Monday works better for you, so be it. The same goes if you prefer Tuesday or Wednesday.
As far as a Sunday hunt goes, once again, while not necessarily approving, I say let the individual decide whether or not to participate. In today’s society, it’s now more important than ever for hunters to unite rather than fight and argue over petty differences.