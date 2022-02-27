With February coming to a close, the opening of trout season is only a few weeks away. First will be the one-day youth season which takes place on March 26, followed closely by the statewide opener on April 2. With these dates coming up so soon, the Pa Fish and Boat Commission’s Great White Fleet of stock trucks will be running hard in an attempt to deliver their precious cargo of thousands and thousands of trout to an approved waterway near you.
In 2021 over 4.2 million trout were stocked in approved waterways across the state. The majority of these fish arrived courtesy of the Commission’s fleet of stock trucks while others were stocked through the efforts of sportsmen’s clubs working with the Commission as members of their co-op program.
How popular is fishing in Pennsylvania? According to the Pa Fish and Boat Commission’s website, last year $21,489,713 was spent on fishing licenses. If that doesn’t prove our state has a strong interest in the future of angling, I don’t know what does. Let’s consider the other business generated by this sport, including such things as fuel sales, equipment sales, bait sales, camping fees, lodging fees, restaurant sales and the many other assorted expenses involved either directly or indirectly with fishing and itís easy to see just how important fishing is to Pennsylvania’s economy.
Have you ever witnessed a trout stocking? If you haven’t, it can best be described as a festive atmosphere with folks young and old gathering to see fish released. While many of these observers are anglers themselves wishing to see what this year’s fish look like as far as quality and size go, others are simply there for the chance to see what all of the excitement is about. In the Mifflinburg area where my family and I reside, it’s not unusual to see the one-room school house along the Buffalo Creek temporarily excuse students from class to participate in or observe the stocking process.
How are so many fish released? Depending upon location as well as water conditions, fish are typically either blown through a large tube directly into the water from the delivery truck, or handed out in 5-gallon buckets to be distributed into the water.
In a few locations, local volunteers participate in float stocking. Float stocking requires the fish to be placed in a floating live well from which they are released a few at a time. This method, while labor intensive, is the best way to see that fish are equally distributed throughout the waterway for anglers to enjoy.
For further information on trout stockings, visit the Pa. Fish and Boat Commission website at www.fishandboat.com. Often times you can find a list of meeting places and times for those wishing to observe. With COVID numbers appearing to be in decline, the Commission has decided to once again open participation in stocking pre-season trout to the public.
Itching for warm weather? Anxiously awaiting the April 2 opener? Try joining in on a trout stocking. It’s not as good as fishing, but it can be a great way to pass the time waiting for when you can. It might even help you to locate that trophy-sized wall-hanger or at least give you something to dream about while you wait for spring to arrive. Invite along a fishing buddy or two and enjoy a day thinking about all of the opportunities that lie ahead.