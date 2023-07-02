I am not a big fan of government. Now, don’t misunderstand me. I agree we need a government. I just don’t always feel government needs to be involved with every aspect of our lives. For example, as a rural American, I have a hard time believing a person who has spent their entire life in an urban setting can understand my needs and desires — just as I wouldn’t understand theirs.
That being said, I would like to praise a government decision that was made some time ago. That decision was the need for the many small wetlands that have been created to prevent run-off into our rivers and streams as well as the Chesapeake Bay. These wetlands, which can be found along our highway system, and near many recent building projects such as shopping centers, have proven to not only slow erosion and flooding, but have helped numerous wildlife species by creating much-needed habitat.
While most of these newly-created wetlands are small in size, I’ve found an unbelievable number of wildlife species taking advantage of these environmental pockets. Personally, just this year I’ve encountered beaver, mink, muskrat, deer, mallard ducks, Great Blue Herons, bald eagles, green herons, egrets, box turtles, painted turtles, snapping turtles, wood turtles, redwing blackbirds, swallows, bats, bluebirds, wood ducks, geese, groundhogs, frogs, snakes, newts, black ducks, kingfishers and other species either living at or visiting wetlands. Many are within sight of busy parking lots and roadways.
At one time here in the east, the cry was to drain the swamps, marshes and wetlands. Today, thankfully, our government has come to realize the importance and benefits of such areas.
Not only are such areas benefitting wildlife, but they can also benefit our children as well. By being so close to urban areas, wetlands are allowing children to discover wildlife they otherwise might never have the opportunity to encounter. For example, last summer in an area of wetlands that has a heavily traveled walking path, I had the opportunity to share my knowledge of the snapping turtle with a boy of about 10 years of age and his mother.
On another trip, two youngsters and their mother got to see a beaver for the first time. One of the boys was terrified that the beaver might attack. After first speaking to the mother, I explained to the boy that he was in no danger. In fact, it sounded as if once home, with his mom’s help, he planned on exploring more about the beaver. Helping to fuel the desire to learn more about wildlife in a youngster left me feeling great about our encounter.
It is today’s youngsters who will be deciding future government projects and goals. If a youngster has an interest in the outdoors and nature, the odds are good it will carry over into adulthood. Hopefully, by having first-hand knowledge of the subject, tomorrow’s politicians will be well-equipped to make decisions affecting our environment, and the wildlife we share it with. For man to prosper, our world must prosper as well — as all life depends on the future of our environment.