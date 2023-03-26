For many Pennsylvania anglers, the countdown to the 2023 trout season is underway. The one-day mentored youth season took place Saturday, leaving many adult anglers ready and waiting for their turn, which will begin at 8 a.m., Saturday, April 1.
What is it that makes opening day so special? For me, it is tradition. As in the past few years, my wife Karen and our daughter Jamie and I will be joining a number of good friends along the water’s edge — not only in hopes of landing a few fish, but also looking for a chance to enjoy some fine fellowship, swapping stories and simply catching up with what’s been going on in one another’s lives. Think of it as a spring tradition, and a fine tradition it is. One that we anxiously await.
Why do I refer to the opening morning as the bank yank? That’s easy. Due to the generous number of fish stocked, unless waterways are running at flood stage or temperatures have plummeted, typically as soon as that 8 a.m. start time occurs, many anglers will be hooked up and battling trout. Stocked trout are easy targets those first few hours, readily striking a variety of baits and lures.
This however doesn’t last long as fish seem to learn fast and will become increasingly harder to fool into striking.
If things go as planned, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, along with assistance from cooperative nurseries across the Commonwealth, plans to release 3.2 million adult trout during 2023, with an additional 1 million fingerlings stocked by cooperative nurseries. Add those numbers to the many wild trout as well as hold-over fish from previous year’s stockings and it is simple to see that Pennsylvania offers ample trout fishing opportunities.
Speaking of fishing opportunities, it is anybody’s guess just how many small waterways produce wild trout, though I can tell you 697 streams and 126 lakes will receive stocked fish.
The approximate breakdown of this year’s stocked trout is thought to be 2.3 million rainbows, 707,000 browns, 168,000 brook and 14,000 golden rainbows. Of these, 70,000 will be considered trophy size, ranging from 14 to 20 inches or more in length. The average size of stocked fish will be eleven inches.
Popular baits include minnows, worms, salmon eggs, dough baits, corn, and various grubs such as mealworms, wax worms, and butter worms. In addition, hand-tied flies, small jigs, spoons, spinners, and miniature crankbaits will all take fish.
Thinking about keeping a few stocked trout for the frying pan? If so, feel no guilt as much of Pennsylvania’s trout fishery is a put-and-take proposition. While I often practice catch-and-release, in certain waterways when the mortality rate is high due to such things as water temperature, I have no qualms about collecting a few trout for supper.
Not only is trout a healthy meat, rich in omega 3, but some claim also it is brain food and I’ve been told more than once I can use all the help I can get.
Good luck and here’s wishing you tight lines during your next fishing adventure.