Rounding a bend in the road, my wife Karen slowed the pick-up to a stop so we could get a closer look at the two whitetail deer feeding near the roadway.
Browsing on buds in the dense growth, we soon spotted antlers. The smaller, and obviously younger, deer was carrying a set of spike antlers that might have gone 3 inches at best, while the larger buck had already produced 4 points of velvet-covered antlers with two more appearing close to sprouting out from the main beams.
There's just something about antlers that catches a hunter's eye. Perhaps it is the fact that we know that in area with a rich food supply and the proper minerals, a buck with good genetics and in prime health can add as much as an inch a day in antler growth.
Or maybe it's simply the idea that no one can be sure until late August when the blood vessels feeding the antlers dry up and the bone begins to harden just how big or how small a deer's rack will be. Regardless of the reason, hunters and even most non-hunters appreciate the many interesting sizes and formations that antlers will take
Other than age, genetics and diet, what can affect antler growth? Two things come to mind: Insects and injury.
Insects such as certain types of flies will lay their eggs on the blood-rich velvet antlers of spring and summer. These eggs can hatch, producing protein hungry larvae capable of eating into antlers, producing hollow spots and small deformities.
Injury can also cause a deer's antlers to take an unusual or non-typical course of growth. Such injuries include breaking or damaging the antlers while still in the velvet stage. Bodily injuries may also cause antler formation to differ from normal. Such injuries as being struck by a car, wounded by a predator, or being hurt fighting with another deer can all affect antler growth. Oddly enough, an injury to a deer's right side of the body may cause the left antler to alter its regular growth pattern. An injury to the left side is most likely to be reflected in the animal;s right antler. Often, this change ingrowth will only last a year; however, on occasion it will carry over to future sets of antlers as well.
Have you ever witnessed a deer that still had velvet on its antlers in late autumn or winter? It's incredibly rare, but it does happen. Typically, it is a sign of some imbalance of hormones in the animal's system. Such imbalances will even on rare occasions cause a whitetail doe to produce a rack. These racks are often small and, in many cases, never fully harden.
Big or small, wide or narrow, short or tall, velvet or hardened, there's just something about antlers — be it from a whitetail, mule deer, elk, moose, caribou or other critter — that captures a human's imagination. I suppose it could be a throwback from an earlier time when harvesting an antlered animal meant food in the belly, a hide for warmth, and antlers and bone for tools, knife handles and even buttons. No matter why, I for one can't help but to stop and admire antlers whenever I come in contact with them. Odds are good they affect you, the reader, in the same way.