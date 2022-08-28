The National Park Service marked its 106th birthday Thursday, and celebrations continue to take place across the state.
The NPS was established when President Woodrow Wilson signed the Organic Act Aug. 25, 1916. The first national park is even older: President Ulysses S. Grant established Yellowstone National Park in 1872, setting aside more than 2 million acres in the Montana and Wyoming territories.
The NPS is part of the U.S. Department of the Interior and has about 20,000 employees, though some are temporary or seasonal.
Pennsylvania boasts the smallest national park site in the nation, according to the NPS. The Thaddeus Kosciuszko National Memorial, the Philadelphia home of the Polish general who fought in the American Revolution, is 0.02 acres.
The commonwealth offers about two dozen historic sites and parks that mark the Keystone State's rich history.
These are additional NPS sites in Pennsylvania:
— National scenic trails: Several trails pass through the state, including: the Appalachian, which runs from Maine to Georgia; the North Country, which runs from Vermont to North Dakota; and the Potomac Heritage, which runs from the Potomac River to the Allegheny Highlands.
— National historic trails: The Captain John Smith Chesapeake runs along the bay from Virginia to New York. Smith documented hundreds of American Indian communities when he explored the Chesapeake Bay in 1608, the NPS says, and "today, sites on his map are archeological treasures and sacred sites for tribal citizens." The Lewis & Clark follows the routes of the Lewis and Clark Expedition from Pittsburgh to the Pacific Ocean. The Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route retraces the journey that American and French soldiers took to fight the British at Yorktown.
— Chesapeake Bay: "Here, you can visit major league cities, colonial towns, American Indian landscapes, farms and fishing villages," the NPS says of the watershed.
— National recreation area: The Delaware Water Gap site is based in Bushkill, along the river.
— National historic sites: Edgar Allan Poe lived in Philadelphia for six years. The farm of President Dwight D. Eisenhower is next to the Gettysburg battlefield. The NPS says Gloria Dei Church in Philadelphia is Pennsylvania's oldest church. Hopewell Furnace in Elverson highlights industrial operations in early America.
— National historical parks: First State marks Delaware's status as the First State to ratify the Constitution and spreads into Pennsylvania. Valley Forge, the site of the Continental Army's encampment during the winter of 1777-78, honors the sacrifices of the Revolutionary War generation.
— National military park: Gettysburg was the site of a pivotal American Civil War battle.
— National wild and scenic river: "In 2000, the National Wild and Scenic River System incorporated key segments of the Lower Delaware River to form this unit of the National Park System" in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the NPS said.
— Scenic and recreational river: The Upper Delaware offers canoeing in rapids and quiet pools, as well as fishing among hills and villages, the NPS says, in counties along the river in Pennsylvania (Pike and Wayne) and in New York.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.