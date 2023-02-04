For many outdoor enthusiasts, myself included, outings are more enjoyable when experienced with a partner.
Some people seem to have been born with partners. Take my father and uncle for example. Not always, but more often than not, if one was going hunting, fishing or camping, the other would be doing likewise. Both of these fine gentlemen are long gone now, but the relationship they had was special and a good example to me of what to look for in an outdoor partner.
Over the years I've been blessed with some truly great outdoor partners. On the other hand, I've met more than a few who just weren't what I was looking for in a frequent companion.
Before I go any further, let me state that I know better than anyone that I am far from perfect. That being said, I'll list a few things that turn me off when choosing someone to spend time with.
One of my pet peeves is being late. Yes, things come up, but some folks simply can't do anything on time. One fellow my father and I used to hunt and fish with was a great guy. He always covered his share of the expenses, never avoided hard work, and would go out of the way to take on his share of any burden. His one big flaw was never being on time. It got to the point that we would tell him a time two hours earlier than we intended to leave for a trip, and odds were good he would still be a half hour late.
Another partner I soon learned to avoid had a problem with loose lips. By that I mean if I found a hotspot such as the time I took him to a little-known bass pond, he would then pass on the location to a dozen or so other hard-core anglers. It took a while but after I found out what was happening, I started keeping any honey holes I located to myself.
Then there was the guy who was afraid of his wife. I would show up at his home at all kinds of odd hours to call fox or whatever, to find that not only was he not ready, but he had to beg permission first. It is not pleasant to be standing in someone's home at 1:30 a.m. hearing a couple fight because he neglected to tell his wife that he invited me over to hunt.
Over the years I've come to this conclusion: If you want to have a couple of truly good outdoor partners you had better be a good partner yourself. Fortunately, I know a number of pretty fine folks to who I always try to give my best in return.
One last tip. If your spouse has an interest in the outdoors, why not share it? Think about it. Sure, sometimes it is nice to get away from one another, but then again it requires a lot less 1 a.m. explaining if your spouse is already on board with an adventure.
Other advantages include not having to explain why you were late getting back, why the trip cost more than first planned, or why you want to do it again next weekend. If the lady of the house was there to take part in the fun and adventure, she's more inclined to understand just how much it means to you. She wants to see you happy, and likewise if you are a good husband you wish to have her happy as well.
Heck, years ago I woke my wife up so she could shoot her first buck. Had it been any of my other buddies they would have woken up to the sound of my rifle firing. Now, I ask you: Am I a good partner to her or what?