If necessity is truly the mother of invention as we were told in grammar school, then desire must be its redneck cousin.
For starters, I’d like to make it crystal clear that I am a redneck and proud of it. My definition of a redneck is a man or woman who works hard and plays hard. Someone who has the skills needed to get almost any job done and is willing to use them. Someone who knows how to sweat and get their hands dirty. In other words, a do-it-yourselfer.
All I have to do is to look around me and my humble home to see examples of redneck ingenuity. For example, take the shooting tripod a good friend made and gave to my wife and me. It might have started life as a camera rest, but with a few modifications, it is now capable of providing a steady rest for either a rifle or a crossbow. Not only is it every bit as functional as my store-bought model, but it was made much cheaper.
Have you ever seen those square plastic containers that kitty litter comes in? The gentleman who gave us the rifle rest has a brother who has very easily converted a few of these containers into tackle totes for fishermen. They are lightweight, work great, and help reduce the amount of plastic going into the local landfill. Incidentally, something similar can be made using a 5-gallon bucket. Add a tool liner such as you would for carrying hammers and wrenches and you have a mighty fine low-cost tackle tote.
About 30 years ago I spent several thousand dollars to go on a caribou hunt in the Canadian tundra. One of my fellow hunters in camp was a retired steel worker from Pittsburgh. When I asked him about his rifle sling that was made from a pair of leather boot laces, he told me it served its purpose for years, so why buy one at the store?
Did you know a 2 or 3-liter soda bottle can easily be made into a minnow trap that will catch baitfish just as well as those sold in sporting goods stores? Simply cut off the end you pour from back a bit, drop in a stone for weight and a bit of bait into the bottom of the bottle, then insert the spout end and shore it in.
Trappers are well-known for their ability to make gear as cheaply as possible. I believe this goes back to the mountain man days when Walmart or the Dollar General store didn’t exist. When trapping in Pennsylvania it is illegal to use bait visible from the air. This protects raptors from entering the set. Somewhere along the line, a wise old redneck discovered a newspaper tube, much like the one you may have received this paper in, which makes a great device for making a cubby set. These tubes have become so popular that many trapping supply outlets sell them in bulk.
If you have been thinking about making a hunting blind and you have access to used garage door panels, you have hit the jackpot. Cut to length, these insulated panels will both help keep you warm as well as reduce sound escaping from the blind.
One of the more recent redneck projects can be found online by exploring the internet. Sooner or later, who hasn’t found themselves in need of a walk-in cooler? Building a functional cooler is easy, but how do you cool it down? Thanks to redneck technology, you can now learn how to override the settings on a modern air conditioner. No more stopping at the preset temperature of 60 degrees. Now 40 degrees, the optimum temperature for aging meat can be achieved.
No matter how big or how small, given the right group of rednecks and a bit of time, no project is impossible. Why, I bet more than a few rednecks work at NASA. Don’t you think?