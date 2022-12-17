Still in possession of an unused deer tag? If so, all is not lost. As, believe it or not, there are still two more deer seasons to come. That’s right folks, two more chances to put meat in the freezer. The flintlock deer season will open on Dec. 26 and end on Jan. 16. As for the late archery hunt, it too will also begin on Dec. 26 and conclude on Jan. 16.
What can be said about these two final deer hunts? Well, for several reasons I consider them to be the most challenging hunts Pennsylvania has to offer and here is why. First, by now the herd has been greatly reduced in size. After all, deer have now been in season in one form or another for about three months. Not only are there now far fewer deer, but those that remain have seen all the tricks in the book and have undoubtedly earned a master’s degree in hunter avoidance.
Secondly, these last season hunts will offer less cover for concealment from those ever-watchful whitetail eyes. Dry leaves, should the ground be bare of snow, are noisy and crunchy, alerting all to a hunter’s movement.
Snow, should we have it, may make deer more visible, but it also does the same for hunters. Have you ever tried staying on a deer stand for hours with the wind blowing an icy chill while it drops snow all around you as well as all over you? Trust me, it’s tough to stay focused. Soon you will be thinking about the comforts of home. A soft chair, a hot cup of coffee, perhaps a leftover Christmas cookie or two. Yes, my friend, it takes real dedication to stick with it during a typical late-season hunt.
Last but not least, both the flintlock rifle and the bow are short-range devices that require the first movement to ready for a shot. Either cocking a hammer or drawing a bow can alert and spook a deer just as fast as if you blow an airhorn while dancing a jig.
Now that you have thought about the drawbacks to a late season hunt, let’s consider the rewards. It is rarely crowded, it is great exercise — something we all need after all that holiday feasting — and Penn’s Woods is absolutely breathtaking. There is nothing like a fresh coating of snow or even a heavy frost to make the forest seem fresh, clean and alive.
Will many deer be taken during these late hunts? Certainly not, but those that are as well as those that avoid the hunter, are sure to produce memories that will be recalled fondly for weeks, even years to come. Trust me, even now in my 60s I can recall vividly late-season flintlock hunts taken with my father and uncle. Both those gentlemen have long since passed onto their heavenly reward, but by including a teenage kid on their hunts, they left me with some treasured memories. Memories that I replay over and over in my mind while enjoying the peace and solitude that can be found on a late-season deer stand. I sure owe those two guys a debt of gratitude.