I admit it.
When trail cams first came out, I wanted nothing to do with them.
Oh, sure. I know wildlife is active 24 hours a day, but somehow hanging a camera from a tree and leaving it there just didn’t interest me.
It took a long time before I finally consented to my wife Karen’s urging and bought a few cameras.
To be completely honest, I must hang my head and, yet again, say, “Yes, dear. You were right.”
The truth is, I’ve found that trail cams can be great fun.
Over the last couple of years, we have come home with photos of such interesting creatures as bears, deer, foxes, raccoons, opossum, skunks and even elk.
Yes, my friends, it took a while, but, like many other wildlife enthusiasts, I’ve jumped on the trail-cam bandwagon.
Setting up a trail cam can leave you with a sense of anticipation, not unlike that experienced by the hunter, angler or trapper.
Do I have enough wildlife knowledge to place the camera where animals or birds travel? Is the location I’ve chosen a good food source, resting area, watering location or travel corridor? Have I set the camera at the right height and the correct angle? Is it hidden so as not to disturb wildlife?
All of these questions help to build the anticipation and make this pastime so enjoyable.
Will I photograph a deer? Will I see images of a fisher, bobcat or some other shy, seldom-seen creature? Will I find out that wildlife is being spooked from the area by a free-roaming dog or cat? Have I had two-legged visitors that I wasn’t aware of?
Like many people, Karen and I thought choosing where to hang a trail cam would be easy. However, we soon found that having it placed just right was a bigger challenge than we had ever imagined.
For example, hang a camera too low and you may only get a photo of a deer’s legs. We accumulated quite a collection of top-of-the-head, backside, and leg photos since becoming involved with trail cams.
While a trail cam photo for me personally will never take the place of a photo that I took while “camera hunting,” so to speak, “camera trapping,” as I consider the use of trail cams to be, has proven rewarding in its own way by both proving and improving my wildlife knowledge.
Special trail cam photos that friends have taken and shared have included such memorable photos as deer sparring, fawns nursing, bears licking the camera, predators such as coyotes, fox, and even great-horned owls with prey, to describe but a few.
If you haven’t given a trail cam a try, give it some thought. You may be surprised just how enjoyable it can be. Once highly-priced, trail cams, depending upon their abilities, can be had for less than $50.
A word of warning, though: Don’t be surprised if the purchase of one trail cam doesn’t lead to the purchase of three or four, or even more. You may even wish to consider a camera as a gift for someone you know who enjoys wildlife photography.
While placing cameras on your own property or public-owned ground is fine, please be respectful and seek permission before placing them elsewhere. Some landowners may consider them an intrusion.
One lady, who was kind enough to allow us to place cameras, didn’t want them where we would get photos of her mowing her lawn. However, after seeing some of the shots we took on her property, she was almost as anxious as us to see what the cameras caught.