LEWISBURG — Emma Theodorsson spent a portion a Sunday afternoon in the zone, helping Bucknell to its first Patriot League win of the season by scoring a career-best 23 points.
The 6-foot-1 freshman swing player from Moon Township made 12 of the 14 shots she put up in the Bison's 56-44 victory over visiting Lafayette at Sojka Pavilion. Theodorsson went 9-of-11 from the field, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range, and also 3-for-4 at the foul line as Bucknell won its 17th consecutive game in the series.
The 23 points were the most scored by a Bison this season, and it was more than double Theodorsson's previous high of 10 scored three times.
Tai Johnson added 10 points in the win, while Emma Shaffer grabbed seven rebounds. Isabella King contributed seven points and five boards as Bucknell improved to 5-10 (1-3 Patriot).
"It was a good win for our players," said Bison coach Trevor Woodruff. "They are working hard and doing what we ask of them. You can see the improvement."
Makayla Andrews and Jessica Booth tied with 13 points apiece for Lafayette (3-11 overall, 0-4 Patriot).
The Bison fell behind 4-0 early, and they did not get on the board until Theodorsoon hit a jumper with 6:57 left in the first period. Bucknell went ahead at the 2:25 mark when Grace Sullivan hit a jump shot, and the Leopards never led from that point. Blake Matthews was fouled as time expired in the first, and her two free throws kept the Bison in front 11-8.
Lafayette cut the deficit to two with a Booth 3-pointer at 6:18 of the second quarter, but Theodorsson countered with a trey for Bucknell. Johnson then added three more baskets along with a King bucket. With five seconds left in the half, Theodorsson made a layup to give Bucknell a 28-14 lead at intermission.
By the third-quarter media timeout, the Bison had doubled up Lafayette, 40-20, after Sullivan made a layup. Johnson hit a jump shot not two minutes into the fourth quarter to give Bucknell its largest lead of the game, 51-27. Lafayette responded with a trey, but, once again, Theodorsson countered with one of her own to push the margin back to 14.
Lafayette went on an 11-0 run during a wave of Bison substitutions before Julie Kulesza scored Bucknell's final points with 24 seconds to play.
Bucknell shot 47.8% from the field (22-for-46) and converted 8 of 10 free throws. Lafayette was held to 32.7% shooting overall and 3-of-16 from deep while committing 12 turnovers.
"A day like today will help with some of the anxiety from the challenging start and encourage them to just go play," said Woodruff. "Hopefully, this is a springboard to more games like this."
Bucknell 56, Lafayette 44
Lafayette (3-11, 0-4) 44
Jessica Booth 4-11 3-4 13, Makayla Andrews 5-14 2-4 13, Kayla Drummond 6-11 0-0 12, Abby Antognoli 3-10 0-0 6, Halee Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Kylie Favours 0-5 0-0 0, Sauda Ntaconayigize 0-1 0-0 0, Kay Donahue 0-1 0-0 0, Aniya Matthews 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 5-8 44.
Bucknell (5-10, 1-3) 56
Emma Theodorsson 9-11 3-4 23, Tai Johnson 5-11 0-0 10, Isabella King 3-6 0-0 7, Caroline Dingler 1-3 0-0 3, Emma Shaffer 0-3 1-2 1, Julie Kulesza 2-3 2-2 6, Grace Sullivan 2-4 0-0 4, Blake Matthews 0-4 2-2 2, Remi Sisselman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 8-10 56.
Halftime: Bucknell 28-14. 3-Point Goals: Lafayette 3-16 (Booth 2-5, Andrews 1-2, Donahue 0-1, Ntaconayigize 0-1, Smith 0-1, Antognoli 0-3, Favours 0-3); Bucknell 4-12 (Theodorsson 2-3; Dingler 1-1, King 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Kulesza 0-1, Sisselman 0-1, Matthews 0-2). Rebounds: Lafayette 28 (Drummond 7); Bucknell 35 (Shaffer 7). Assists: Lafayette 8 (Booth 4); Bucknell 9 (Sullivan 3). Steals: Lafayette 8 (Antognoli 3, Booth 3); Bucknell 4 (four with 1). Turnovers: Lafayette 12; Bucknell 17. Total Fouls: Lafayette 13; Bucknell 7. Fouled Out: None. A: 508.