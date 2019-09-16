The Daily Item
Two weeks of uncertainty in the Danville program ended Monday when 11-year coach Jim Keiser resigned, but the void left by the program’s second-winningest coach posed a potential distraction.
However, the Ironmen rose to the occasion at the end of the tulmultous week, knocking off previously unbeaten Mifflinburg 35-19 at home Friday.
Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the performance was their third-down execution. The Ironmen converted their first nine third-down situations, a stretch that extended well into the fourth quarter when it ended with the secong string on the field.
“That’s the definition of focus,” said Danville interim co-coach Brian Raup. “I told these guys, ‘Everything that we’ve been through, put it behind us, use that energy and focus it on the field.’
“I told the kids that I can’t say enough about their effort right now.”
Danville’s average yards-to-gain on the successful third downs was 7 yards. The Ironmen gained an average of 17.8 yards on the nine conversions, including three touchdowns.
“It’s definitely something we need to work on,” said Wildcats linebacker Mason Breed, “so we can get our offense on the field and so we’re not as tired and beat out of the rest of the game.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Best drive
Shikellamy put together its best drive of the game to tie rival Selinsgrove early in the second quarter of a 37-6 loss to the Seals.
It was the kind of offensive attack coach Todd Tilford has been hoping to see this season.
Shikellamy got two big runs from fullback Joel Derr — a 19-yarder to opener the drive and a 13-yarder for TD to cap it.
Both times Shikellamy tried to pass down field went well, too. On a fourth-and-nine from the Selinsgrove 34, quarterback Drew Balestrini found 6-foot-4 tight end Davis Marshall in man-to-man on the outside for 15 yards.
Later in the drive, Balestrini found Mason Brubaker for nine yards on second-and-eight for a first-and-goal.
— Todd Hummel
Tough to contain
Mason Breed had his third 100-yard rushing game in as many weeks Friday, gaining 134 on 21 carries.
Mifflinburg’s 235-pound tailback had at least one gain of 10 or more yards in each quarter, with a long of 16 to set up a third-quarter touchdown that pulled the Wildcats within 28-13.
Breed was the Wildcats’ best bet to move the chains, as the passing game produced just 12 total yards.
“We knew (Breed is) a tough kid — he runs hard — and we knew we’re not going to be able to stop him,” said Danville senior Colton Sidler. “We figured if we could at least hold him, slow him down a little bit, that they’d be forced to pass, and when they’re forced to pass we felt like we have an advantage.”
Rylee Stahl also gave Mifflinburg a boost with kick returns covering 24 and 49 yards to set up scoring drives. Stahl finished the game with 129 all-purpose yards.
—Scott Dudinskie
Dual threat
Lewisburg’s Ethan Dominick continues to grow as a football player as a dual-threat rushing and receiving threat. As a freshman, he finished as the second-leading rusher in the Green Dragons’ ground game, and in 59 total touches, accumulated 419 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns.
Friday night against Milton, Dominick showed he wasn’t only a threat as a running back.
The sophomore caught six passes for 86 yards against the Black Panthers, which included gains of 34, 19 and 27 yards. Dominick’s two longest receptions each set up rushing touchdowns by junior running back Max Moyers.
“He’s an athlete,” Lewisburg head coach Marc Persing said of Dominick. “And the scary thing is, he’s only scratching the surface of what he can do and how good he can be. He’s still thinking out there at times, but after that, he’s going to be very good.”
—Josh Funk
Fighting for more
Talking about his team’s now state-record regular-season winning streak, Southern Columbia senior halfback Gaige Garcia compared the Tigers achievement to a real blast-from-the past professional athlete.
“It’s kind of like Floyd Mayweather in boxing, when is he going to get knocked down,” Garcia said after his three-touchdown effort against Shamokin Friday night. Mayweather Jr. retired undefeated.
—Harold Raker
Another milestone
In addition to the Tigers breaking Strath Haven’s record with their 75th regular-season win in a row, Garcia also broke one of the school records of the coach standing on the other side of the field at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
With his 113th rushing TD, the University of Michigan-bound Garcia broke the record held by Shamokin head coach and former Southern fullback Henry Hynoski. Next up would be Hynoski’s rushing total of record of 7,165 yards.
—Harold Raker
Bright future
While he knows there are plenty of opportunities ahead for his 2-2 Indians, Hynoski also got to see what lies further down the road for his program. The Indians’ back-up players, competing in the second half against the Tigers’ reserves, gave Hynoski a chance to see some of those who could help him rebuild his own program.
“Look at our young guys I got to see. I watch these young kids play and I’m looking forward to when these freshmen and sophomores are going to be juniors and seniors. There’s a lot of grit coming up there. You get to see those things and you realize that there’s a lot of positives to take from it,” the second-year head coach and former Super Bowl champion said.
—Harold Raker
Bittersweet
Asked what it mean for his team to get the consecutive win streak against Hynoski, Roth said he would have rather broken the record against a different team, instead of his former star.
“Henry’s a class act and he’s doing things the right way,” Roth said.
— Harold Raker
The Indians’ constant
While the last few minutes of Friday’s 21-19 victory over Halifax certainly had Millersburg hearts fluttering, there was one constant throughout.
And that was the way junior Caden Feaster performed during the 48-minute backyard scrap — whether the 5-8, 165-pounder was on offense, popping Halifax receivers and runners with a stinging hit or trying to make something happen on special teams.
Before the Tri-Valley League encounter came to a dramatic close, Feaster registered 16 tackles from his outside linebacker position — including three of the nine stops for loss Aaron Wright’s club totaled — and intercepted a first-half pass attempt.
Feaster, in fact, piled up 14 solo tackles.
“He’s our best tackler,” assistant coach Steve Allman said later, as the Indians boarded their bus.
Feaster also carried the football four times for 16 yards — all in the second half whenever he lined up at running back — and he caught a first-half pass covering 27 yards that was a key play in the ‘Burg’s first-half touchdown drive.
“He was all over the board,” head coach Aaron Wright said.
“He’s crazy,” added teammate Jonathon Snyder, who swiped two passes and recovered a late fumble that preserved the Indians’ first success in league play since a 35-14 win over Upper Dauphin on Oct. 30, 2015, at home — a span of 31 TVL outings.
“He’s always going after the ball. That’s all he does, is play the football.”
—Michael Bullock