LEHMAN — Lewisburg coach John Vaji knew all about Wyoming Seminary’s top two offensive options going into Tuesday Class 2A boys lacrosse state tournament opener.
Xavier Beaulac became a third weapon sneaking up from the midfield, and helping the District 2 champion Blue Knights break away to end the Green Dragons' season, 18-8, at Lake-Lehman’s Eddie Edwards Stadium.
Wyoming Seminary won its first District 2 title last week when freshman Jack Herron and sophomore Matt Swartz each scored five goals and assisted on three by the other during a 13-3 win over Crestwood.
It was Beaulac, however, who stepped forward to lead the game-breaking sequence midway through the first half.
“What impressed me was the number of goalscorers they had,” Vaji said.
Particularly impressive was Beaulac’s career-high, seven-goal effort, while Herron and Swartz were again scoring five goals apiece.
Beaulac, who had scored the first goal just 32 seconds in, led a six-goal barrage to end the first quarter and start the second. A 3-2 game with 3:11 left in the first became a 9-2 game just 2:24 into the second.
“We knew about Herron and Swartz, but then No. 5 (Beaulac) put seven in,” Vaji said. “The thing is we played great defense at times, and Herron would be falling down and still put one in the back of the net.”
Beaulac finished the first quarter with four goals, including three in a span of 2:14. He then added the last goal of the six-goal streak, after Herron and Swartz had connected.
The three offensive weapons dominated on a night when Lewisburg was playing without two all-stars — who Vaji said were unavailable because of prior commitments — so the Green Dragons could not keep up.
Matt Spaulding — who was recently named a USA Lacrosse All-American — scored five times and also had an assist to try to keep Lewisburg in the game.
“He’s a great player,” Wyoming Seminary coach Terry Herron said of Spaulding. “There was no secret about that, watching and preparing for them.”
Lewisburg had dominated four District 2 opponents by a total of 61-14 during its 16-2 season. The only previous loss had come in one of three meetings with Selinsgrove.
“It was a great season,” Vaji said. “I’m very proud of what we did. You hold your head up. The boys can reflect on the bus ride home.
“There’s a lot more positive and good things that happened over the course of the season than getting knocked out of the state tournament.”
PIAA CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND
WYOMING SEMINARY 20, LEWISBURG 8
Lewisburg;2;3;1;2 — 8
Wyoming Seminary;6;6;7;1 — 20
Lewisburg: Matt Spaulding 5 goals, 1 assist; Alex Koontz 2 goals, 1 assist; Matt Reish 1 goal; Mason Fassero 1 assist; Eric Gilger 1 assist.
Wyoming: Xavier Beaulac 7 goals, 1 assist; Jack Herron 5 goals, 1 assist; Matt Swartz 5 goals, 1 assist; Lucas Bartron 1 goal two assists; Jack Higgins 1 goal; Richie DeLuna 1 goal.
Shots: WS, 35-30. Saves: Lewisburg 8 (Jimmy Bailey), Wyoming Seminary 12 (Quinn Kelly).