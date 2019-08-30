Other than a few teams, most of the area high school football squads were more known than unknown as Week 1 kicked off last Friday. I feel like this is one of the more intriguing seasons in a number of years.
Selinsgrove looks to be better this season, and one would expect that with another year of maturity for some of Selinsgrove’s younger players last season. A renewed commitment to the running game sees the Seals moving on from the spread offense of the Logan Leiby era, and back to more of a pro-set offense that Selinsgrove used to run.
Jersey Shore will provide a huge test for the Seals this week, and it’s chance for Selinsgrove to erase at least some of the taste of an overtime loss on the road in the playoffs last year.
It’s been strange at times for Selinsgrove, as the Seals usually handle this trip to Jersey Shore in the regular season, but struggle in the playoff game. Winning tonight would go a long way in getting the rematch in the district playoffs at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
I kept saying that I thought Danville-Shikellamy would be the most interesting Week 1 matchup, and it certainly lived up to that. For Shikellamy fans, it was another disappointing loss after a long 2018, but there were enough bright spots for Shikellamy to show this year should be better than last.
Hopefully, Shikellamy’s Drew Balestrini is healthy for the rest of the season after being hurt on the final play against the Braves. Our Scott Dudinskie, who covered last Friday’s game, was quite impressed with Balestrini on both sides of the ball for Shikellamy.
Warrior Run and Mifflinburg were both impressive as well last week, but now need to prove it wasn’t the level of competition. Muncy made the last two District 4 Class A finals, but lost a lot to graduation. Nevertheless, the Defenders put together a 200-yard rushing performance, two passing touchdowns, and got a shutout from their defense.
The Defenders have a veteran team that seems poised for a breakout. Injuries and a tough schedule have hindered Warrior Run at times, but 2019 seems to be a chance to break that mold.
Mifflinburg is in the same boat. It’s been a long time since the Wildcats have been a viable contender in District 4 Class 3A, but a three-year starter at quarterback is a huge help.
Warrior Run might be a step ahead of Mifflinburg in the quest of taking a step forward for one simple reason, depth. Numbers have been a problem for Mifflinburg for the last several years, and while talented at times in that span, injuries always seem to crop up for Mifflinburg.
n
Getting a chance to watch Southern Columbia on TV last week and being on social media during that time, local fans seem to want Southern Columbia to take a step up and try its hand against somebody like the IMG Academy or another private football power.
I think local fans have been spoiled by this senior class at Southern Columbia. This team has been so good over the last two years, that people fully expect the Tigers to be this good in perpetuity, but that’s just an impossibility.
Even Jim Roth admits this is a once-in-a-lifetime class at Southern Columbia, and I’d be really surprised if any school matches that amount of Division I talent in District 4 for a number of years.
People tend to forget that District 4 very rarely produces a FBS recruit, let alone at least three and as many as five in one season. So to have that many at one school is truly something we might not see again.
Heck, Berwick safety Teagan Wilk, who played his freshman season at Southern Columbia, is headed to East Carolina, giving the 2016 Southern Columbia team the chance to have eight Division-I freshmen the team.