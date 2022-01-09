The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 17 points in his return from two devastating injuries that sidelined him more than 21/2 years, helping the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82 on Sunday night.
Thompson was 7-of-18 from the field and 3-of-8 from 3-point range.
Stephen Curry had 29 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Jordan Poole added 14 points for Golden State. The Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak to tie Phoenix for the NBA lead at 30-9.
Lamar Stevens had 17 points and four rebounds for Cleveland.
Mavericks 113, Bulls 99
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season as Dallas beat Chicago, running its season-best winning streak to six, and ending the Bulls’ at nine.
Nets 121, Spurs 119, OT
NEW YORK — Rookie Cam Thomas made a runner in the lane with 1.4 seconds left in overtime and Brooklyn beat San Antonio to snap a five-game home losing streak.
Timberwolves 141, Rockets 123
HOUSTON — Karl-Anthony Towns scored a season-high 40 points, D’Angelo Russell added 22 points and 10 assists and Minnesota beat Houston for its fourth straight victory.
Clippers 106, Hawks 93
LOS ANGELES — Amir Coffey tied a career high with 21 points, Serge Ibaka added 16 and Los Angeles beat Atlanta.
Raptors 105, Pelicans 101
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 32 points and Toronto beat New Orleans for its season-high sixth straight victory.
Nuggets 99, Thunder 95
OKLAHOMA CITY — Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 18 rebounds to help Denver beat Oklahoma.
Wizards 102, Magic 100
ORLANDO, Fla. — Kyle Kuzma had 27 points and a career-best 22 rebounds, Bradley Beal scored 20 points and Washington rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Orlando.