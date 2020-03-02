Not long after I learned I’d be moving to State College to cover Penn State, I did what everyone does when they seek information: I turned to Google.
One of the first results of my search for Penn State yielded THON. Having never heard of THON, I did some digging. I became more intrigued the more I read about the springtime philanthropic endeavor.
Last week, Penn State held its 47th edition of THON. For 46 hours beginning early Friday afternoon, the university’s Bryce Jordan Center burst with color and activity as students from all walks of life gathered together to dance and celebrate with the hopes of raising funds and awareness toward childhood cancer.
Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, a packed Bryce Jordan Center learned THON efforts raised $11.7 million this year. The event last year generated $10.6 million.
While THON’s impact influences nearly the entire Penn State student body, Nittany Lion athletes have delighted in using their star power and exposure to bring further awareness.
Athletic teams combine to perform dance routines throughout the two-day bonanza. Together, they spent hours working on choreographed performances to deploy on a stage on the Bryce Jordan Center’s court.
Ahead of this year’s THON, my editor asked that I write an article about the event. I reached out to several people associated with the event, and again, I was amazed by just how much involvement it garnered from Penn State students.
My THON story interview process connected me with Penn State senior Dan Mele, who has been a part of THON since his first year on campus.
Mele said the benefits of Penn State’s athletic department’s involvement with THON are unequivocal.
“I really cannot stress the importance of the athletics and THON relationship,” said Mele, THON’s public relations director. “… Something that really excites the children and the families that we benefit are some of the athletic events we put on with the families.”
Last Saturday morning, 35 THON families gathered at Penn State’s Lasch Building to mingle with football players and explore the football facility. The meet and greet also included an ice cream social.
Football wasn’t the only athletic program that was involved.
Penn State's men's basketball team was just one of the more than nearly three dozen athletic programs that played a role in this year’s THON. Nittany Lions' basketball coach Pat Chambers personally donated $1,000 for the event’s 7K in 7 days campaign.
“You want to do an act of kindness in some kind of way,” Chambers told me. “When this was approached to me, I jumped all over it.”
Just before the Nittany Lions’ basketball team departed State College for Indiana last Saturday, it first made a stop at Bryce Jordan Center on the second day of THON.
Nittany Lions’ hoop seniors Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins bubbled with joy as they joined in activities with some of the youngsters inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Their teammates did the same.
Stevens ran for cover as he was engaged in a water gun fight with children. Later that evening, the 6-foot-9 Watkins played catch with a young boy who was in the stands. Smiles plastered both of their faces.
“They know how special THON is, and they know what it means,” Chambers said.
Too often today, many in society peg college-aged individuals as being self-centered. More than 16,000 Penn State students this year volunteered their time and selflessly rallied around a cause bigger than them. Because of it, more than $11 million will go toward the benefit of childhood cancer. For that, every Penn State student involved should take great delight in knowing they’ve played a role in making someone’s life better.