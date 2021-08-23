SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Cameron Thorning came up big for Michigan time and again Monday, from a stunning grand slam early to the final strikeout in a come-from-behind win over Texas.
Taylor North Little League stayed unbeaten at the 2021 Little League World Series, rallying from five down for the 6-5 victory.
Thorning, who had a first-inning single prior to his towering shot in the second, overpowered Texas batter Dylan Regala with three fastballs to nail down the save.
“I looked at him in that spot and asked if he was ready and he told me he was,” Michigan manager Rick Thorning said of Cameron. “Texas is a quality team.”
The final pitch was a heater down the middle, and Cameron Thorning walked off the field without so much as a smile. His teammates, on the other hand, went through the roof as they celebrated the win.
“Cameron really hasn’t pitched in two and half months,” Rick Thorning said. “I’ve thrown a couple bullpens with him the last few weeks to gauge where he’s at.
“I told him when he’s ready to pitch to let me know. Then I told him I wouldn’t put him in a high-pressure situation.”
Texas stormed to a 5-0 lead in its first two at-bats, scoring two in the first inning for an early edge. Regala reached on a walk, and Carter Nelson followed with a walk to put a runner in scoring position. Jaxon Wristen drove a sacrifice fly, and Landy Pate followed with an RBI single.
The surge continued in the second when Texas opened the inning with consecutive walks. Cason Parrish knocked in a run, and later scored as Texas looked to be in complete control.
“You obviously worry about it because it’s 5-0, but you don’t want to worry about it too much,” Rick Thorning said. “We know early in the game we have a lineup you’re going to have to go through a couple times. We have guys who can hit the long ball. I knew as long as we kept it there and limited the damage, we had a chance.
"We cut it to one there and then we were battling. ”
Cameron Thorning slashed Michigan's deficit when he launched the fourth pitch of his second-inning at-bat over the center-field fence. It was the second grand slam of the World Series.
As Ethan Van Belle, Lucas Farner, and Gavin Ulin came around to score, their teammates got more and more excited to greet Thorning. When he touched home, Thorning could barely keep his helmet on as teammates slapped his head and cheered.
Michigan's defense retired nine consecutive batters through the third, fourth and fifth innings to maintain the one-run score.
Jackson Surma opened the fifth inning with a single, and was moved to third on a double from Jakob Furkas. A grounder from Jaxon Shufedlt tied the game, and a throwing error gave Taylor North the lead for the first time.
After being rained out Sunday night, Taylor North had to deal with more weather Monday as rain forced a nearly two-hour delay in the action.
“It’s frustrating, but it’s something you have to deal with,” Rick Thorning said. “The way the grounds crew does the field here it’s big-time. We hung out in the dugout and stayed close to the ballpark. The kids had a few snacks, but they were ready to go.”
In other action Monday, South Dakota remained nearly unhittable as Gavin Weir’s no-hitter was followed up by a one-hitter from Maddux Munson.
Weir hit a home run in the game as South Dakota won 3-0 over Oregon.
Nebraska excelled through the third inning, scoring three runs to get by Washington, 3-2. Hunter Nepple went the distance with seven strikeouts in a two-hitter.
“(Nepple is) a motivational leader on the field,” Nebraska manager Dustin Rader said. “He’s just a good kid. I love the kids to death.”
Owen Brown and Kowen Rader each contributed a double in the win.
In the nightcap, Ohio played spoiler as it upset Louisiana to eliminate the 2019 championship team from the series with an 8-2 victory.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
At South Williamsport
Monday
Game 1
Michigan 6, Texas 5
Texas;230;000;— 5-5-1
Michigan;040;02x;— 6-9-2
Carson Parrish, Myles McCarty (2), Brody Martin (4), Landry Pate (5) and Ella Burning. Jackson Surma, Gavin Ulin (2), Cameron Thorning (6) and Thorning, Ethan Van Belle (3).
WP: Ulin. LP: Martin. S: Thorning.
Texas: Carter Nelson 2-for-3, run.
Michigan: Lucas Farner 3-for-3, RBI; Thorning 2-for-3, home run (2nd, 3 on), run, 4 RBIs; Jakob Furkas 2-for-2, double, run.
Game 2
South Dakota 3, Oregon 0
Oregon;000;000;— 0-1-0
South Dakota;000;03x;— 3-6-0
Maddux Munson and Ethan Uecker. Chase Kelly, Ben Robertson (5) and Easton Riley.
WP: Munson. LP: Robertson.
Oregon: Uecker 1-for-2.
South Dakota: Gavin Weir 1-for-2, home run, run, 3 RBIs.
Game 3
Nebraska 3, Washington 2
Washington;000;200;— 2-2-0
NE;003;00x;— 3-8-2
Sanath Chari and Jackson Wheeler. Hunter Nepple and Owen Brown.
WP: Nepple. LP: Chari.
Washington: Eli Jones 1-for-3, run.
Nebraska: Brown 2-for-3, double; Kowen Rader 1-for-3, double, RBI.
Game 4
Ohio 8, Louisiana 2
Ohio;120;500;— 8-8-0
Louisiana;110;000;— 2-3-0
Noah Davidson, Kaleb Harden (6), Gavin Saylor (6) and Maddox Jones. Cooper Hawkins, Cole Schexnaider (2), Landon Granger (3), Landyn Craft (4), Dylan Menard (6) and Sawyer Watkins.
WP: Granger. LP: Davidson.
Ohio: JJ Vogel 2-for-3, home run, 2 runs, 4 RBIs.
Louisiana: Craft 1-for-3, run.