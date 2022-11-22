Three Valley boys soccer players were named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State team, and 15 players were named first-team all-Heartland Athletic Conference selections.
Selinsgrove's Nick Ritter, Lewisburg's Alfred Romano, and Warrior Run's Tanner Polcyn were the Heartland Athletic Conference's three all-state players following a vote of league coaches. Ritter was honored for the second year in a row after putting up 45 goals and 13 assists for the District 4 Class 3A champs. Ritter's teammate, Colin Findlay, was named the HAC-I Player of the Year.
Romano led the Green Dragons in both goals and assists, leading Lewisburg back to the state semifinals for the fourth year in a row. Lewisburg lost to Northwestern Lehigh on penalty kicks in the semifinals. Polcyn led Warrior Run to the HAC-II title and into the district semifinals.
In HAC-I, district champions Lewisburg and Selinsgrove dominated the first team. Lewisburg had three first-team selections, two second-team picks, and a third-team honoree. The Seals had two first-team picks, three second-team selections, and a third-teamer. Danville, which lost to Lewisburg in the District 4 Class 2A final and qualified for states, had two first-team honorees, two on the second, and one on the third.
Ritter, Romano, and Milton junior Evan Yoder were first-team forwards with Finlay, Lewisburg's Noah Pawling, Danville's Dameon White, and Williamsport's Owen Kaar in the midfield. The defense is led by Danville goalie Evan Haas, along with Zack Kreisher of Lewisburg, Seth Yoder of Milton, and Jersey Shore's Peter Bellomo along the back line.
Milton's Eric Yoder was coach of the year in a season in which the Black Panthers moved up to the HAC-I after winning the HAC-II crown a year ago.
Warrior Run's Troy Emmert was the HAC-II coach of the Year after leading the Defenders to the division title and putting four players on the all-conference team. Midd-West also had four all-stars.
Led by all-stater and Player of the Year Polcyn, the Defenders also were represented on the first team by Cody Goodspeed. Midd-West's first-team selections were seniors Kyle Ferster (forward) and defenders Easton Erb and Isaac Knepp.
PENNSYLVANIA HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
BOYS SOCCER ALL-STARS
All-state selections: Nick Ritter, Selinsgrove, forward, senior; Alfred Romano, Lewisburg, forward, senior; Tanner Polcyn, Warrior Run, midfield, senior.
Division I
First team
Forwards: Nick Ritter, Selinsgrove, sr; Alfred Romano, Lewisburg, sr; Evan Yoder, Milton, jr.
Midfielders: Owen Kaar, Williamsport, sr; Colin Findlay, Selinsgrove, jr; Damien White, Danville, sr; Noah Pawling, Lewisburg, jr.
Defenders: Zach Kreisher, Lewisburg, jr; Seth Yoder, Milton, sr; Peter Bellomo, Jersey Shore, sr.
Goalkeeper: Evan Haas, Danville, sr.
Coach of the Year: Eric Yoder, Milton.
Player of the Year: Colin Findlay, Selinsgrove.
Second Team
Forwards: Connor Poole, Williamsport, jr; Daniel Hartzel, Danville, jr; Logan Rodkey, Selinsgrove, jr.
Midfielders: Dominic Ballo, Milton, jr; Renzo Yussa, Danville, sr; Aidan Hunt, Selinsgrove, sr; Darrien Svilokos, Lewisburg, sr.
Defenders: Evan Dagle, Selinsgrove, jr; Matt Reish, Lewisburg, sr; Isaiah Reibson, Jersey Shore, jr.
Goalkeeper: Jonah Strobel, Milton, so.
Third Team
Forwards: Nick Bellomo, Jersey Shore, sr; Peyton Jones, Central Mountain, jr; Ryan Williams, Shikellamy, jr.
Midfielders: Nick Koontz, Shikellamy, sr; Daniel Marshall, Jersey Shore, jr; Jake Keeney, Selinsgrove, jr; Reese Dieffenderfer, Lewisburg, sr.
Defenders: Jack Fink, Williamsport, sr; Braylon Gentzel, Central Mountain, sr; Gavin Fry, Danville, jr.
Goalkeeper: Cameron Fishel, Jersey Shore, jr.
Honorable Mention: Asher Talbot, Central Mountain, jr, MF; Nick Hand, Danville, so, F; Owen Farr, Jersey Shore, sr, D; Henry Harrison, Lewisburg, sr, GK; Ethan Hamilton, Milton, jr, MF; Jonah Erb, Selinsgrove, sr, GK; Jayden McKeen, Shamokin, sr, D; Dillon Zechman, Shikellamy, srR, GK; Jett Johnson, Williamsport, sr, F.
Division II
First team
Forwards: Josh Heiney, Hughesville, sr; Peter Lanza, Central Columbia, sr; Kyle Ferster, Midd-West, sr.
Midfielders: Tanner Polcyn, Warrior Run, sr; Tyler Wescott, Loyalsock, sr; Andrew Beagle, Central Columbia, jr; Jimmy Bender, Southern Columbia, sr.
Defenders: Easton Erb, Midd-West, sr; Isaac Knepp, Midd-West, sr; Cody Goodspeed, Warrior Run, sr.
Goalkeeper: Maddix Karns, Central Columbia, sr.
Coach of the Year: Troy Emmert, Warrior Run.
Player of the Year: Tanner Polcyn, Warrior Run.
Second Team
Forwards: Gabe Severn, Loyalsock, sr; Ben Potter, Warrior Run, sr; Joey Singley, Southern Columbia, so.
Midfielders: Owen Solomon, Midd-West, sr; Alex Brown, Warrior Run, sr; Dominick Valentino, Central Columbia, sr; Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia, jr.
Defenders: Bryant Groff, Mifflinburg, jr; Mason Winslow, Montoursville, sr; Eddie Zuber, Southern Columbia, sr.
Goalkeeper: Kanon Keister, Mifflinburg, sr.
Third Team
Forwards: Collin Dreese, Mifflinburg, jr; Max Maldonado, Bloomsburg, fr; Wyatt Fry, Montoursville, jr.
Midfielders: Jeff Fenstermacher, Hughesville, jr; Zachary Reed, Mifflinburg, sr; Noah Romig, Midd-West, jr; Mathias Albert, Montoursville, sr.
Defenders: Ethan Woolcock, Hughesville, sr; Lucas Pearson, Loyalsock, sr; Brian Prezioso, Central Columbia, sr.
Goalkeeper: Francis Curran, Bloomsburg, SR.
Honorable Mention: Connor Fogg, Bloomsburg, SO; Jacob Hunsunger, Central Columbia, SO; Quynn Hartman, Hughesville, SO, D; Becket Gilmour, Loyalsock, SR, D; Chris Crool, Mifflinburg, JR, D; Tucker McClellan, Midd-West, JR, D; Gavin Hawley, Montoursville, SO, MF; Connor Dunkelberger, Southern Columbia, SR, D; Braego Cieslowski, Warrior Run, FR, GK.