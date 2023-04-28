After Joey Porter Jr. was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 32nd overall pick, three more Nittany Lions were taken off the board on Day 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday.
Tight end Brenton Strange and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs were picked back-to-back by the Jacksonville Jaguars (61) and Houston Texans (62), respectively. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown became the fourth Nittany Lion to be drafted when the San Francisco 49ers selected him with the 87th pick in the third round.
The 2022 season was Strange’s most productive as a Nittany Lion. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Parkersburg, West Virginia, native started 12 regular-season games and was tabbed a third-team All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches. Strange registered 362 yards receiving and five touchdowns on 32 catches.
“I think I’m ready for whatever,” Strange said during an interview with reporters at the NFL combine last month. “Penn State prepared me for it. I played many positions – I played the Y, I played the H and I played fullback – so whatever a team wants me to do, I’m very versatile, and I think I can provide that.”
Strange erupted for 80 yards on six catches in the Nittany Lions’ road win at Auburn last year, and he opened the season with a 77-yard, one-touchdown effort at Purdue. Strange recorded a reception in each of his 12 games in 2022, but he contributed heavily to Penn State’s improved run game as a blocker. ESPN analyst Todd McShay last month turned to Twitter to share his endorsement of the tight end.
“Brenton Strange. Get to know that name. The Penn State TE is one of the least talked about and most underrated players in the draft. Combine numbers were pedestrian but his tape is impressive. Despite a loaded TE class, you’ll hear his name called Night 2 of the NFL draft,” McShay wrote.
Strange made 13 starts as a redshirt sophomore in 2021. He finished that season with 225 yards receiving and three touchdowns and was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by media members from the conference. The 2020 season saw Strange accumulate 164 yards receiving and two touchdowns in five starts.
Strange is the fourth tight end drafted under Nittany Lions’ coach James Franklin. He joins Jessie James (2015), Mike Gesicki (2018) and Pat Freiermuth (2021).
Right after Strange was taken off the board, the Texans made a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to pick Scruggs with 62nd pick.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Ashtabula, Ohio, native and team captain was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches and media members at the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. Scruggs, who started 13 games last year, was a mainstay at center last season but also played guard during his tenure as a Nittany Lion.
Scruggs started 13 contests during a 2021 season that saw him earn Penn State’s Dick Maginnis Memorial Award, which is given the team’s “most outstanding offensive lineman.” He played in seven games during a return to the gridiron in 2020. In early 2019, Scruggs was severely injured in a car accident where he suffered an L3 vertebra. Hospitalization and vigorous rehabilitation efforts followed before Scruggs finally returned to the field on November 7, 2020, for the Nittany Lions’ contest against Maryland. He along with former Penn State running back Journey Brown were named recipients of the team’s Tim Shaw Thrive Award for their ability to “overcome adversities and been an inspiration to his fellow teammates” at the end of the 2020 season.
“When I came in, it was a year after everything that happened with his car accident,” Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said earlier this year. “He really wasn’t on the field, so basically when I got here was his first time coming back from all of that. From Day One, he just went out and worked and got better every single day and competed.”
Scruggs and Penn State’s offensive line helped rejuvenate a Nittany Lions’ rushing attack to a 181.1 yards-per-game average that ranked fourth in the Big Ten in 2022.
Brown, a Trenton, New Jersey, native, began his collegiate career at Lackawanna College before transferring to Penn State in 2020. He started 26 games over his three seasons with the Nittany Lions.
“It’s been an amazing process — I’m walking the dream,” Brown said in an interview on the NFL Network in March. “I’m very appreciative of everything that’s been going on so far. I’m still in a ‘Wow” moment. I’m so excited for everything to unfold and see where I end up.”
Brown capped his Penn State career with an interception and 1.5 sacks in the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl win against Utah, where he earned bowl game defensive MVP honors. Brown concluded the 2022 season as a third-team All-Big Ten selection after finishing the year with a career-high 74 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, seven pass breakups and four interceptions. Brown also added two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
While he proved a formidable threat in pass coverage, Brown also excelled in run support. He accumulated nine tackles for losses in 35 career games played.
In 2021, Brown’s six interceptions tied for the most in the FBS. His career-high in tackles came against Illinois when he recorded 13. Brown ended his first year as a starter with 73 total tackles – including 61 solo stops – to go with 11 pass breakups.
San Francisco’s newest member played in nine games during the abbreviated 2020 season. He recorded his first tackle in Penn State’s home contest against Ohio State and ended his inaugural season in Happy Valley with six stops.