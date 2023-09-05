MILTON — Milton scored twice in the final 10 minutes of regulation to rally for a 3-2 win over Central Columbia in Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover action on Tuesday night.
Dom Ballo scored the game winner off an assist from Evan Yoder with 5:16 left in the game.
Gaige Gensemer scored an unassisted goal with 22:27 left in the first half to give the Blue Jays (3-1) an early lead before Yoder tied the game for Milton with 22:36 left in the game with an assist from Aaron Treibley.
Central Columbia would take the lead when A.J. Sedor's header off a pass from Torin Karnes gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead with 13 minutes left in the game.
Joel Langdon would tie the game once again with a goal off an assist from Yoder with 7:01 left in the game.
Jonah Strobel had five saves for Milton (3-1), while Lucas Utt had three saves for the Blue Jays.
Milton 3, Central Columbia 2
First half
CC-Gaige Gensemer, 22:27.
Second half
Milt-Evan Yoder (Aaron Treibley), 22:36; CC-A.J. Sedor (Torin Karnes), 13:00; Milt-Joel Langdon (Yoder), 7:01; Milt-Dom Ballo (Yoder), 5:16.