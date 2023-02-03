No matter the time of year, Selinsgrove junior Tucker Teats is training for something. The three-sport athlete said his priorities shift, however, depending on the sport.
“Whatever season I’m in, that’s what I’m focused on,” he said.
Teats is a force on all fronts, according to Selinsgrove wrestling coach Seth Martin.
“I’d bet that if we took a vote, the kids in the school would vote him the powerhouse of the grade,” Martin said.
The standout football and baseball player is busy now with wrestling.
Since his freshman year, Teats has worked hard to prove himself on the mat, his coach said.
“He didn’t make the wrestling lineup as a freshman, and he didn’t know if he wanted to come out for the team his sophomore year, but he ended up with 30 wins throughout the season,” Martin said. “He had one of the best seasons of anyone on the roster.”
As a sophomore, Teats went 30-13, finishing fourth at regionals.
Now in his junior year, Teats is continuing his success on the mat. He’s currently ranked No. 12 in Class 3A at 189 pounds with a 21-9 mark entering today’s District 4 team duals tournament at Jersey Shore.
“This season, he’s been on a roll. He is taking out one top guy, and then the next,” Martin said.
Teats’ athletic drive, his academic success — featuring a GPA of 3.85 — and his community involvement are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Teats said that he questioned whether or not to return to wrestling last year because he feared it would put undue stress on his friendship with Cale Bastian.
“I wrestled since I was 8, but last year I wasn’t sure if I wanted to because my best friend and I were wrestling at the same weight,” he said. “I didn’t want to ruin my friendship, and there could only be one starter.”
With his Bastian’s support, Teats decided to go out for the team and he enjoyed a banner year. Since then, Bastian moved to the Milton school district.
“I actually had to wrestle him recently,” he said. “I ended up winning (4-2), but it was very emotional and nerve-wracking.”
Teats is also on the Selinsgrove football and baseball teams.
“I love both baseball and football. I love the atmosphere of baseball, but I also love the team aspect of football,” Teats said. “Football is more than a game to me. If I could play it the rest of my life I would.”
Teats commits himself to working hard in the classroom, despite juggling his many games and practices.
“I never have to worry about Tucker’s academics,” Martin said. “His grades are always good.”
While studying for his advanced courses, Teats said he is also planning again for his senior year.
“The first semester of this year was pretty hard. I had physics and trigonometry. I love to take higher classes, but with playing three sports and lifting, it’s tough to take everything,” he said. “Next year, I’m looking at taking some classes at Susquehanna University to start getting college credits.”
Teats is already exploring his options for after graduation, and he is hopeful that he will be able to continue his athletic endeavors in college.
“If any colleges give me an opportunity to play sports, they would be my first choice,” he said. “Penn State has always been my dream school.”
Within the community, Teats said he enjoys helping out with Little League baseball every year.
“My friend’s mom is involved, and they always have older players come to talk to the kids. I’ve enjoyed being a part of that,” he said. “Last year, my little brother played, so I got to help out with his team and be in the dugout.”
All things considered, Martin said that Teats is the kind of athlete that every coach wants to have.
“If I could have 10 of him a year to fill the team, that’d be perfect,” Martin said. “He’s just a cookie-cutter kid.”