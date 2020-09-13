The Associated Press
NAPA, Calif. — Brian Stuard closed with a scrambling birdie for a 6-under 66 share of the Safeway Open lead Saturday with James Hahn and Cameron Percy.
On a day when eight players held or shared the lead, the trio of Stuard, Hahn and Percy emerged in front despite all three running into trouble at various times at Silverado Resort.
Stuard, who began the day five shots off the lead, hit only 10 of 14 fairways off the tee and had six birdies,including three straight on the front nine. He made a 7-foot putt on the par-5 18th after finding the rough.
Hahn needed 28 putts, but made birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 for a 67.
Percy had a 68 to join the group at 16-under 200. He nearly took himself out of the hunt after bogeys on Nos. 11 and 14, but bounced back with birdies on two of the final three holes.
Third-round leader Sam Burns struggled to a 72 that left him tied with Kristoffer Ventura (66) and Harry Higgs (70) at 15 under.
PGA Tour Champions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Steve Stricker and Miguel Angel Jimenez shared the lead going into the final round of the Sanford International, with Fred Couples, Darren Clarke and Kevin Sutherland a shot behind after a low-scoring day.
The only player at at Minehaha Country Club set to play next week in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, Stricker birdied the par-5 16th and par-4 18th for a 6-under 64 to post at 9-under 131.
The U.S. Ryder Cup captain won the inaugural event in 2018, then skipped his title defense last year.
Jimenez tied for the lead with David Toms and Dicky Pride after the rainy first round, birdied the par-4 15th as well as 16 and 18 in a 66.
Clarke birdied the last four in a 62, while Couples and Sutherland matched Couples with 64s.
LPGA
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Brooke Henderson kept pouring in birdies as she tried to erase as much as she could from a six-shot deficit in the ANA Inspiration. Nelly Korda was trying to let off steam in the desert heat after dropping three shots in two holes.
Henderson eventually cooled down. Korda regained her touch.
Competitors since they were teenagers, they wound up tied for the lead going into a final round at Mission Hills that could be quite a show.
The 23-year-old Henderson, whose nine LPGA titles already are the most by a Canadian, tied the tournament record with a 30 on the front nine and settled for a 7-under 65. She is going for her second major.
Korda, the 22-year-old daughter of Grand Slam tennis champion Petr Korda, rallied with three birdies on the back nine for a 71, and joined Henderson at 12-under 204.