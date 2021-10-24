Boys soccer teams from Northumberland Christian, Lewisburg and Danville, as well as the Mifflinburg girls, are seeded first in their respective classifications for District 4 tournaments that begin Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday's matches feature the Class A girls first round, highlighted by defending state champion Southern Columbia hosting 14th-seeded Williamson at 4 p.m. Also at 4 p.m. Tuesday, No. 13 East Juniata plays at No. 4 Northumberland Christian; No. 12 Meadowbrook Christian is at fifth-seeded Benton; and No. 10 Line Mountain plays at seventh-seeded Wyalusing Valley.
On Wednesday, the Class 2A girls play first-round games at 4 p.m. Lewisburg hosts Warrior Run, while Shamokin hosts Midd-West.
The slate is packed Saturday with quarterfinals in Class A boys (Northumberland Christian is the No. 1 seed), Class 2A boys (Lewisburg), Class A girls (South Williamsport) and Class 2A girls (Central Columbia), as well as semifinals in Class 3A boys (Danville) and Class 3A girls (Mifflinburg). Sites and times are to be determined.
Halifax, the No. 9 seed in District 3 Class A boys soccer, plays a first-round match today at No. 8 Harrisburg Christian at 3:45 p.m.
Greenwood, which is seeded fifth in the District 3 Class 2A boys field, plays at No. 4 Wyomissing in an 11 a.m. Saturday quarterfinal.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
BOYS
(Seeds in parentheses)
District 3 Class A
First round
Today
(9) Halifax at (8) Harrisburg Christian, 3:45 p.m.
(10) Lancaster Country Day at (7) Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
Halifax-Harrisburg Christian winner at (1) Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
(5) New Covenant at (4) West Shore Christian Academy, 3:45 p.m.
Lancaster Country Day-Mount Calvary Christian winner at (2) High Point Baptist, 3:45 p.m.
(6) Fairfield at (3) Tulpehocken, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Championship
Nov. 3
At HersheyPark Stadium
Semifinals winners, 7:30 p.m.
District 3 Class 2A
First round
Tuesday
(9) Brandywine Heights at (8) Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.
(10) Littlestown at (7) Oley Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Brandywine Heights-Lancaster Catholic winner at (1) Lancaster Mennonite, 4 p.m.
(5) Greenwood at (4) Wyomissing, 11 a.m.
Littlestown-Oley Valley winner at (2) Biglerville, 6 p.m.
(6) Pequea Valley at (3) Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Nov. 2
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Championship
Nov. 6
At HersheyPark Stadium
Semifinals winners, 1:30 p.m.
District 4 Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday
(1) Northumberland Christian vs. (8) Muncy, TBA
(4) Millville vs. (5) East Juniata, TBA
(2) Juniata Christian vs. (7) Northeast Bradford, TBA
(3) Southern Columbia vs. (6) Benton, TBA
Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
District 4 Class 2A
First round
Wednesday
(9) Loyalsock at (8) Montoursville, 4 p.m.
(10) North Penn-Liberty at (7) Central Columbia, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Loyalsock-Montoursville winner vs. (1) Lewisburg, TBA
(5) Warrior Run vs. (4) South Williamsport, TBA
North Penn-Liberty-Central Columbia winner vs. (2) Midd-West, TBA
(6) Wellsboro vs. (3) Milton, TBA
Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
District 4 Class 3A
Semifinals
Saturday
(4) Mifflinburg vs. (1) Danville, TBA
(3) Athens vs. (2) Selinsgrove, TBA
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
GIRLS
District 4 Class A
First round
Tuesday
(9) Northeast Bradford at (8) Juniata Christian, 4 p.m.
(13) East Juniata at (4) Northumberland Christian, 4 p.m.
(12) Meadowbrook Christian at (5) Benton, 4 p.m.
(10) Line Mountain at (7) Wyalusing Valley, 4 p.m.
(14) Williamson at (3) Southern Columbia, 4 p.m.
(11) Millville at (6) Muncy, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Northeast Bradford-Juniata Christian winner vs. (1) South Williamsport, TBA
East Juniata-Northumberland Christian winner vs. Meadowbrook Christian-Benton winner, TBA
Line Mountain-Wyalusing Valley winner vs. (2) Mount Carmel, TBA
Williamson-Southern Columbia winner vs. Millville-Muncy winner, TBA
Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
District 4 Class 2A
First round
Wednesday
(9) Warrior Run at (8) Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
(10) Midd-West at (7) Shamokin, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Warrior Run-Lewisburg winner vs. (1) Central Columbia, TBA
(5) Bloomsburg vs. (4) Troy, TBA
Midd-West-Shamokin winner vs. (2) Montoursville, TBA
(6) Hughesville vs. (3) Milton, TBA
Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
District 4 Class 3A
Semifinals
Saturday
(4) Athens vs. (1) Mifflinburg, TBA
(3) Selinsgrove vs. (2) Shikellamy, TBA
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA