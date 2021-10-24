Boys soccer teams from Northumberland Christian, Lewisburg and Danville, as well as the Mifflinburg girls, are seeded first in their respective classifications for District 4 tournaments that begin Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday's matches feature the Class A girls first round, highlighted by defending state champion Southern Columbia hosting 14th-seeded Williamson at 4 p.m. Also at 4 p.m. Tuesday, No. 13 East Juniata plays at No. 4 Northumberland Christian; No. 12 Meadowbrook Christian is at fifth-seeded Benton; and No. 10 Line Mountain plays at seventh-seeded Wyalusing Valley.

On Wednesday, the Class 2A girls play first-round games at 4 p.m. Lewisburg hosts Warrior Run, while Shamokin hosts Midd-West.

The slate is packed Saturday with quarterfinals in Class A boys (Northumberland Christian is the No. 1 seed), Class 2A boys (Lewisburg), Class A girls (South Williamsport) and Class 2A girls (Central Columbia), as well as semifinals in Class 3A boys (Danville) and Class 3A girls (Mifflinburg). Sites and times are to be determined.

Halifax, the No. 9 seed in District 3 Class A boys soccer, plays a first-round match today at No. 8 Harrisburg Christian at 3:45 p.m.

Greenwood, which is seeded fifth in the District 3 Class 2A boys field, plays at No. 4 Wyomissing in an 11 a.m. Saturday quarterfinal.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

BOYS

(Seeds in parentheses)

District 3 Class A

First round

Today

(9) Halifax at (8) Harrisburg Christian, 3:45 p.m.

(10) Lancaster Country Day at (7) Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

Halifax-Harrisburg Christian winner at (1) Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

(5) New Covenant at (4) West Shore Christian Academy, 3:45 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day-Mount Calvary Christian winner at (2) High Point Baptist, 3:45 p.m.

(6) Fairfield at (3) Tulpehocken, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

Nov. 3

At HersheyPark Stadium

Semifinals winners, 7:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 2A

First round

Tuesday

(9) Brandywine Heights at (8) Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

(10) Littlestown at (7) Oley Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Brandywine Heights-Lancaster Catholic winner at (1) Lancaster Mennonite, 4 p.m.

(5) Greenwood at (4) Wyomissing, 11 a.m.

Littlestown-Oley Valley winner at (2) Biglerville, 6 p.m.

(6) Pequea Valley at (3) Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 2

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

Nov. 6

At HersheyPark Stadium

Semifinals winners, 1:30 p.m.

District 4 Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday

(1) Northumberland Christian vs. (8) Muncy, TBA

(4) Millville vs. (5) East Juniata, TBA

(2) Juniata Christian vs. (7) Northeast Bradford, TBA

(3) Southern Columbia vs. (6) Benton, TBA

Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

District 4 Class 2A

First round

Wednesday

(9) Loyalsock at (8) Montoursville, 4 p.m.

(10) North Penn-Liberty at (7) Central Columbia, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Loyalsock-Montoursville winner vs. (1) Lewisburg, TBA

(5) Warrior Run vs. (4) South Williamsport, TBA

North Penn-Liberty-Central Columbia winner vs. (2) Midd-West, TBA

(6) Wellsboro vs. (3) Milton, TBA

Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

District 4 Class 3A

Semifinals

Saturday

(4) Mifflinburg vs. (1) Danville, TBA

(3) Athens vs. (2) Selinsgrove, TBA

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

GIRLS

District 4 Class A

First round

Tuesday

(9) Northeast Bradford at (8) Juniata Christian, 4 p.m.

(13) East Juniata at (4) Northumberland Christian, 4 p.m.

(12) Meadowbrook Christian at (5) Benton, 4 p.m.

(10) Line Mountain at (7) Wyalusing Valley, 4 p.m.

(14) Williamson at (3) Southern Columbia, 4 p.m.

(11) Millville at (6) Muncy, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Northeast Bradford-Juniata Christian winner vs. (1) South Williamsport, TBA

East Juniata-Northumberland Christian winner vs. Meadowbrook Christian-Benton winner, TBA

Line Mountain-Wyalusing Valley winner vs. (2) Mount Carmel, TBA

Williamson-Southern Columbia winner vs. Millville-Muncy winner, TBA

Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

District 4 Class 2A

First round

Wednesday

(9) Warrior Run at (8) Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

(10) Midd-West at (7) Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Warrior Run-Lewisburg winner vs. (1) Central Columbia, TBA

(5) Bloomsburg vs. (4) Troy, TBA

Midd-West-Shamokin winner vs. (2) Montoursville, TBA

(6) Hughesville vs. (3) Milton, TBA

Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

District 4 Class 3A

Semifinals

Saturday

(4) Athens vs. (1) Mifflinburg, TBA

(3) Selinsgrove vs. (2) Shikellamy, TBA

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

