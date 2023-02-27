The Daily Item
Midd-West’s Matthew Smith, Warrior Run’s Kaden Milheim and Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich were the only wrestlers to earn top seeds from the area in the PIAA Northeast Regional set for this weekend in Williamsport.
Montgomery, Wyoming Area and Lackawanna Trail were the only schools to have multiple top seeds for this weekend’s tournament.
Smith (32-6) is the top seed at 127 pounds, and will receive a bye in the first round. He’ll face the winner of Kruz McCusker of Sullivan County (29-10) and Landon Morcom of Western Wayne (16-18) in the quarterfinals.
Milehim (42-3) will receive a bye at 145 pounds. The top-seed will face the winner of Line Mountain’s Lane Schadel (30-10) against Isaac Ryon of Lackawanna Trail (18-22).
Ulrich (27-0) also will receive a bye at 285 pounds in the opening round. He’ll face the winner of Audy Vanderpool of Towanda (31-12) and Alexander Hurtak of Montrose (11-12) in the quarterfinals.
The area also has two second seeded wrestlers in Reagan Milheim of Warrior Run at 139 pounds and Alex Hoffman of Milton at 160 pounds.
There is one female top-seed. Two-time District 2 champion Lexi Schechterly is the top seed at 107 pounds. The junior is 22-9 on the season.
The deepest bracket might be at 133 pounds. Defending state champion Jaden Pepe is the top seed, but six different wrestlers have won 30 matches in the bracket, and one other wrestler — Liam Farley of Western Wayne has 29 wins this season.
Colton Wade of Sullivan County at 114 pounds, Brandt Harer of Montgomery at 121 pounds, Anthony Evanitsky of Wyoming Area at 139 pounds, Conner Harer of Montgomery at 152 pounds, Deegan Ross of Lackawanna Trail at 160 pounds, Robbie Schneider of Lackawanna Trail at 171 pounds, Paul Renner of Honesdale at 189 pounds and Austin Johnson of Muncy at 215 pounds round out the top seeds.