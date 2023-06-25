The Associated Press
MUNICH — Thriston Lawrence overhauled Joost Luiten in a tense finish to win the BMW International Open by one stroke Sunday for his fourth European tour title.
Lawrence started the final round four strokes off the lead but his 3-under 69, combined with a 2-over 74 for Luiten, was enough for the South African to win on 13-under overall. Luiten bogeyed the 17th and was left needing a birdie on the 18th to force a playoff, but he could only make par.
“It means a lot. I’m a bit emotional, to be honest,” Lawrence said. “This game is not easy. It was a real push today and I really gave it my all. I feel sorry for Joost. I know how tough this game is.”
Lawrence has won all four of his titles in just over a year and a half, since his first at the European tour and Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned Joburg Open in Nov. 2021. He’s the second South African to win the BMW International Open after Ernie Els in 2013.
Lawrence’s final round Sunday was full of ups-and-downs with eight birdies and five bogeys.
“At some stage, I didn’t think I’m going to make a par,” he said. “It was birdie, bogey, birdie, bogey, just taking, giving.”