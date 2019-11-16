The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Philadelphia 76ers 127-119 in overtime on Friday night.
Chris Paul had 27 points for the Thunder, who had dropped three of four.
Joel Embiid had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and Josh Richardson added 28 points for the 76ers, who have lost five of seven.
n Hornets 109, Pistons 106
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Malik Monk hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Charlotte a victory over Detroit.
n Grizzlies 107, Jazz 106
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 25 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:32 remaining, Dillon Brooks added 20 points, and Memphis beat Utah, spoiling the return of former Grizzlies guard Mike Conley.
n Wizards 137,
Timberwolves 116
MINNEAPOLIS — Bradley Beal scored 44 points for the second straight game, and Washington snapped a three-game losing streak.
It was the third 40-point game of the season for Beal.
n Rockets 111, Pacers 102
HOUSTON — James Harden scored 44 points, and Houston used a big fourth-quarter run to pull away to get a win over Indiana.
n Magic 111, Spurs 109
ORLANDO, Fla. — Evan Fournier scored 26 points, hitting two late 3-pointers, and Orlando beat San Antonio.