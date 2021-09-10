WILLIAMSPORT — Connor Poole converted a pair of penalty kicks to boost Williamsport in HAC crossover win.
Brodey Scoggins cashed in one of Milton's game-high 14 shots with an assist from Carter Lilley in the second half.
Williamsport 3, Milton 1
First half
W-Connor Poole (penalty kick), 27:17.
Second half
M-Brodey Scoggins (Carter Lilley), 28:12; W-Poole (penalty kick), 20:07; W-Jimmy Pombor (Andre Boll), 8:03.
Shots: M 14-10. Corners: M 2-1. Saves: Milton 4 (Jonah Strobel); Williamsport 5 (Sam Radulski).