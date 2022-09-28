Schedule

TODAY

Golf

District 4 Team Golf Championships, at Williamsport Country Club, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montgomery, 4 p.m.

Hughesville at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.

Field hockey

Bloomsburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Greenwood at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Milton, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Selinsgrove at Danville, 7 p.m.

Shikellamy vs Jersey Shore, at Penn College, 7 p.m.

South Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Millersburg at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Tri-Valley at Lourdes Regional, 5 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at East Juniata, 6:30 p.m.

Loyalsock at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Central Columbia at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Shamokin at Loyalsock, 5:30 p.m.

Midd-West at South Williamsport, 5:30 p.m.

East Juniata at Upper Dauphin, 5:30 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Jim Thorpe, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Field hockey

Susquehanna at Neumann University, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Cross-country

Lewisburg at Paul Short Invitational, at Lehigh University, 3:15 p.m.

Girls soccer

Belleville Mennonite at Northumberland Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Meadowbrook Christian at Millville, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Belleville Mennonite at Northumberland Christian, 5:15 p.m.

Meadowbrook Christian at Millville, 7 p.m.

Shikellamy at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Football

Lewisburg at Danville, 7 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Hughesville at Milton, 7 p.m.

Shikellamy at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Montoursville at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Midd-West at Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.

Newport at Line Mountain, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

Cross-country

Susquehanna vs TBD (at Bethlehem, PA) {Paul Short Run}, 1:45 p.m.

Women's volleyball

Bucknell at Loyola (Maryland), 7 p.m.

