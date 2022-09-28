Schedule
TODAY
Golf
District 4 Team Golf Championships, at Williamsport Country Club, 9 a.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montgomery, 4 p.m.
Hughesville at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.
Field hockey
Bloomsburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Greenwood at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Milton, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Selinsgrove at Danville, 7 p.m.
Shikellamy vs Jersey Shore, at Penn College, 7 p.m.
South Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Millersburg at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Tri-Valley at Lourdes Regional, 5 p.m.
Northumberland Christian at East Juniata, 6:30 p.m.
Loyalsock at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Central Columbia at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Shamokin at Loyalsock, 5:30 p.m.
Midd-West at South Williamsport, 5:30 p.m.
East Juniata at Upper Dauphin, 5:30 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Jim Thorpe, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Field hockey
Susquehanna at Neumann University, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Cross-country
Lewisburg at Paul Short Invitational, at Lehigh University, 3:15 p.m.
Girls soccer
Belleville Mennonite at Northumberland Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook Christian at Millville, 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Belleville Mennonite at Northumberland Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Meadowbrook Christian at Millville, 7 p.m.
Shikellamy at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Football
Lewisburg at Danville, 7 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Hughesville at Milton, 7 p.m.
Shikellamy at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Montoursville at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Midd-West at Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.
Newport at Line Mountain, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
Cross-country
Susquehanna vs TBD (at Bethlehem, PA) {Paul Short Run}, 1:45 p.m.
Women's volleyball
Bucknell at Loyola (Maryland), 7 p.m.