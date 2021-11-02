DANVILLE — In the first five minutes of Southern Columbia's District 4 Class A semifinal game against Northeast Bradford, the Tigers were called for an offsides penalty. That was the last time they fell victim to the trap.
Southern responded by putting the seventh-seeded Panthers in a hole they couldn't escape, scoring seven times in the first half en route to a 9-1 victory at Danville High School.
Alexander Morrison totaled five goals, Chase Conway had a pair, and Jimmy Bender and Joey Singley each added one for the No. 3 Tigers, who advanced to the championship game for the first time since 2005.
“I was thrilled with the way we started the game,” said Southern Columbia coach Dave Hall. “With the guys up top and their speed and athleticism, the way they possessed the ball just created great opportunities and great finishes.”
Morrison pushed a low ball under the keeper for the Tigers’ seventh goal of the first half. His first two tallies came off assists that were placed to his feet for tap-in finishes.
Morrison was outstanding at the net, finding the goal twice more in the second half.
“None of us are ready to end this season on a bad note,” Morrison said. “We came out fired up, firing on all cylinders, and ready to go.”
That led to three goals before 12 minutes had passed on the game clock.
Conway tallied twice in the half to go along with two assists. His second goal may have been the best as he elevated over a defender for a header to the center of the goal.
“There have been a lot of chances off corners where I’ve won it and it hit the crossbar,” Conway said. “It felt amazing that one finally dropped in.”
The ball for a 3-0 lead came off a corner kick from Morrison, who dropped the ball directly to the left side of the box. Conway jumped up and put the ball to the middle of the net for the goal.
“They played a really high line,” Conway said. “They pushed up way too far for our speed. Our offense is very fast, and we were able to exploit that right away.”
Bender scored in the 25th minute when Conway connected with him for a breakaway chance at the keeper. Bender finished for a four-goal advantage, and Morrison followed shortly after to cap the 16-minute onslaught.
Singley made it 6-0 thanks to Morrison’s third assist. Morrison collected the final goal of the half to trigger the mercy rule.
“Northeast came out with a high back line,” Hall said. “Our guys recognized it, and used their speed to counter it. It created great opportunities and great finishes. It was nice.”
As the offense rolled over Northeast Bradford's backline, the defense was rarely challenged. When it was, though, Southern goalie Savich Chapman was up for the challenge.
In the final five minutes of the contest, Chapman stopped a penalty kick from Brandon Kuhn to force a goal kick. He finished with four saves.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A BOYS SOCCER
SEMIFINAL
At Danville H.S.
NO. 3 SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 9, NO. 7 NORTHEAST BRADFORD 1
First half
SC-Alexander Morrison (Jimmy Bender), 5:45; SC-Chase Conway (Morrison), 10:01; SC-Conway (Morrison), 11:50; SC-Bender (Conway), 14:15; SC-Morrison (Conway), 16:31; SC-Joey Singley (Morrison), 18:02; SC-Morrison (Conway), 26:48.
Second half
SC-Morrison (Singley), 41:41; SC-Morrison (Conway), 60:15; NEB-Josh Stanton (penalty kick), 65:04.
Shots: SC 22-6. Shots on goal: SC 15-4. Corners: SC 4-1. Fouls: SC 11-2. Saves: Northeast Bradford 6 (Garrett Cooper); Southern Columbia 4 (Savich Chapman).