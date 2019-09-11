The Daily Item
ELYSBURG — Riley Reed scored just more than five minutes into the game to get Southern Columbia off to a good start in a 3-1 win over Hughesville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III girls soccer Tuesday.
Southern Columbia 3, Hughesville 1
First half
SC-Riley Reed (Karly Renn), 34:52; SC-Loren Gehret, 18:19.
Second half
H-Morgan Hopkins, 33:26; SC-Morgan Marks (Maggie Morrison), 0:12.
Shots: SC, 10-8. Corners: H, 5-4. Saves: Hughesville 7 (Leah Peterman); Southern Columbia 7 (Rilyn Wisloski).
n Northumberland Chr. 8,
Grace Prep 0
STATE COLLEGE — The Warriors scored all eight of their goals in the first half.
Emily Garvin scored three, and Emma Daku-Treas scored a pair to lead Northumberland Christian (7-1).
Northumberland Christian 8, Grace Prep 0
NC-Emily Garvin (Eden Daku-Treas), 7:00; NC-Garvin, 11:00; NC-Emma Daku-Treas, 12:00; NC-Em. Daku-Treas (Karina Yoder), 14:00; NC-Samantha Hudson, 29:00; NC-Aubrie Hostetter, 34:00; NC-Rebekah Hayner (Anna Ulmer), 35:00; NC-Garvin (Grace Spaide), 38:00.
Shots: NC, 18-0. Corners: NC, 7-1. Saves: Grace Prep 10 (Makayla Ley); Northumberland Christian 0 (Hayner, Caitlyn Gray).
n Lourdes Regional 3,
Tri-Valley 2
COAL TOWNSHIP — Caitlin Shulski and Katie Sandri scored second-half goals to lift Lourdes Regional.
Emily Shaffer came up with eight saves to preserve the Red Raiders’ win.
Lourdes Regional 3, Tri-Valley 2
First half
L-Own goal.
Second half
L-Caitlin Shulski (Aly Albert); TV-Calie Rhoads (Autumn Connell); L-Katie Sandri (Bella Trujillo); TV-Alison Huhn.
Shots: TV 10-5. Saves: Tri-Valley 2 (Lexi Snyder); Lourdes Regional 8 (Emily Shaffer).
n East Juniata 10,
Susquenita 0
COCOLAMUS — Kierstyn Fogle scored five goals to lead the Tigers to the TVL victory.
Leah Sankey also had three goals for East Juniata (4-0 overall, 2-0 TVL).
East Juniata 10, Susquenita 0
First half
EJ-Keirstyn Fogle (Leah Sankey), 38:10; EJ-Fogle (unassisted), 23:58; EJ-Amara Brubaker (unassisted), 11:14; EJ-Fogle (unassisted), 7:30.
Second half
EJ-Leah Sankey (unassisted), 18:54; EJ-Thea Neimond (unassisted), 14:30; EJ-Fogle (unassisted), 11:00; EJ-Sankey (Fogle), 7:18; EJ-Sankey (unassisted), 2:30; EJ-Fogle (unassisted), :30.
Shots: EJ, 18-3; Corners: EJ, 7-2. Saves: EJ (Brianna Henry), 3; Susquenita, 8.