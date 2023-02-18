Though he’s just a sophomore, Southern Columbia standout Jude Bremigen is already a formidable competitor on the mat, according to Tigers wrestling coach Steve Pesarchick.
A regional qualifier as a freshman, Bremigen enters today’s District 4 Class 2A Southern Sectional as the No. 2 seed at 189 pounds. At 24-7 overall, he is the 13th-ranked Class 2A 189-pounder in the state according to PA Power Wrestling.
Bremigen recently placed third in the prestigious Ultimate Warrior Wrestling Tournament at West Branch High School. He said he was also proud of his eighth-place finish in the Winter Mayhem Tournament, as well as his recent victory over a returning PIAA state medalist.
Pesarchick said Bremigen’s hard work at practice shows in his performance during matches.
“His work ethic is unmatched,” Pesarchick said. “He works hard, and never misses a practice.”
Bremigen’s commitment to athletics, success in the classroom — including a GPA of 3.75 — and his involvement in the community are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Bremigen is not only an outstanding athlete, but also a supportive teammate, according to his coach.
“He’s always there supporting his teammates however he can,” Pesarchick said. “As the season went on, you could see him picking up that leadership role more and more each week.”
Even though he has quite a few achievements under his belt, Bremigen has bigger goals to pursue with the start of individual postseason tournaments.
“The season has started off really well,” he said. “I’m looking forward to making it to states and hopefully placing there.”
Pesarchick said he is confident Bremigen has at least a few wins left in him.
“We are looking forward to him winning (today’s) tournament and advancing further,” he said. “Jude could have a few weeks left in the season yet.”
Bremigen also plays football — starting on the offensive line for a Southern Columbia team that won its sixth consecutive Class 2A state title last fall — and played baseball for Southern Columbia.
Bremigen said he’s setting big athletic goals for the rest of his high school career.
“I’d like to place at states my next two years,” he said. “I’d also like to win football states again. I’m taking a break from baseball this season to focus on lifting for football.”
The honor roll student said his schedule doesn’t slow down once he’s done with practice.
“I go to practice and then come home and study for about an hour and a half,” Bremigen said. “I work very hard in school and get good grades.”
Bremigen said that “blue blood” runs through his family, and he’s confident in his plans for after high school.
“I’d like to get a four-year degree in criminal justice and go to the U.S. Marshals,” he said. “My entire family, including my dad, uncle and cousins, are all cops.”
Also in Bremigen’s sights is the upcoming Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Annual Youth Mentor Trout Day. An avid fisherman, he said he looks forward to mentoring youth at this event every year.
“I’ve done it for a few years and always look forward to it,” he said. “I get to take kids out and show them how to fish.”
Pesarchick said he’s looking forward to continuing to coach Bremigen who has the potential to go far.
“He’s a great kid. He’d run through a brick wall if you asked him to,” he said. “He’d do anything for you.”