Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth didn’t waste much time articulating his game plan for today’s state title game.
Almost immediately after beating Trinity in last week’s semifinals and finding out on the turf on Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field that Westinghouse would be Southern Columbia’s opponent today in the Class 2A championship game, Roth was already formulating a game plan.
The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. at Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley High School.
“Well, we certainly aren’t going to play coverage against them,” Roth said.
The Bulldogs (14-0) expected to be at Cumberland Valley, but maybe not a lot of others did. Coach Donta Green, who played at IUP, has turned around the Westinghouse program, telling the assembled media after last week’s win over Steel Valley, “nobody thought we’d be here in August outside of our locker room.”
Westinghouse was one of just two unbeaten teams left in Pennsylvania entering the state finals.
Westinghouse made the PIAA playoffs for the first time in 2021, and lost to District 10 power Farrell in the first round. The setback propelled the Bulldogs into one of the best seasons in Pittsburgh City League history. They are third team ever from District 8 to make a PIAA — Perry did it twice in 1989 and 1997. Westinghouse is looking to join the 1989 team as just the second state champion from the Pittsburgh City League.
Westinghouse leads both District 8 and District 7 (WPIAL) in both scoring offense (44.1 points per game) and scoring defense (8.1 ppg). Only two teams have been within 16 points of the Bulldogs — Class A state champion Steelton-Highspire (36-17) and last week’s win over Steel Valley (26-7).
The Bulldogs’ offense will provide quite the challenge for the Southern Columbia defense that’s been nearly impenetrable for the last five weeks of the playoffs.
Westinghouse will spread out the Tigers’ defense, and quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo will be a big issue for Southern Columbia. Morsillo has thrown for more than 2,600 yards and has accounted for 48 total touchdowns this season.
“Because of their passing and their speed, it’s probably not a good idea for us to give (Morsillo) a lot of time to work,” Roth said. “He’s their second-leading rusher, too, so he can make things happen with his legs as well.”
However, the key Roth said is keeping the Bulldogs one-dimensional. Westinghouse has a 1,000-yard rusher in Khalil Taylor, and two 300-pounders to run behind.
“We have to control the running game. We have to make the more predictable,” Roth said. “It’s still the run defense on early downs that is going to be really important.”
The size shouldn’t be an issue for the Tigers’ defense. They’ve seen Mount Carmel twice this season, and Southern has been out-sized several times this season.
“We’ve dealt with that, and they aren’t any bigger than Mount Carmel,” Roth said. “We’ve been preparing for teams bigger than us for the past couple of weeks.”
The key on the offensive side of the ball for Southern Columbia will again be its blocking on the second level. Roth said his team has played some really good and active inside linebackers the past two weeks, and the Bulldogs are no different.
“Both inside linebackers run well, and pursue the ball well,” Roth said. “We’ve got to get as many of our (blockers) to the second level as possible because their secondary gets to the running game very well, too.”