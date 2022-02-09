ALMEDIA — Less than 24 hours after a hard-fought comeback overtime victory over Bloomsburg, Southern Columbia held off a late Central Columbia rally to pick up a 40-36 victory, and clinch the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II title on Wednesday night.
The Tigers improve to 18-1 overall, 14-1 HAC-II with the victory.
Ali Griscavage had 14 points to lead Southern Columbia.
Emmie Rowe had 11 points for the Blue Jays (16-5, 10-5), which had a five-game winning streak snapped.
Southern Columbia 40,
Central Columbia 36
Southern Columbia (18-1) 40
Alli Griscavage 7 0-0 14; Summer Tillett 3 0-0 6; Tatum Klebon 1 0-0 2; Loren Gehret 1 0-4 3; Ava Novak 3 4-4 11; Colby Bernhard 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 4-8 40.
3-point goals: Gehret, Novak.
Did not score: Cassidy Savitski.
Central Columbia (16-5) 36
Haley Bull 2 2-2 7; Alyx Flick 3 1-4 8; Emmie Rowe 5 1-2 11; Caitlyn Weatherill 3 0-0 8; Maddy Blake 0 2-4 2. Totals 13 6-12 36.
3-point goals: Weatherill 2, Bull, Flick.
Did not score: Nora Fritz.
Score by quarters
Southern Col.;1013;6;11 — 40
Central Col.11;2;12;11 — 36