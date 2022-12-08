The struggles of the Southern Columbia rush defense late in the year can’t be overstated.
The numbers over two weeks near the end of the season were horrifying — nearly 800 yards in two games against Mount Carmel and Wyoming Area.
And coach Jim Roth says with his rush defense struggling, it permeated throughout the whole team.
“When you struggle in that area, it just makes things really difficult,” Roth said. “You’re not getting the ball back for your offense. We weren’t getting turnovers.”
Add in three losses — the Tigers had lost two games in a seven-year span before this season — Roth admits it didn’t look feasible that Southern Columbia would still be standing today with a chance at 1 p.m. to claim a state-record sixth straight state championship — in the Class 2A title game with Westinghouse at Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley High School.
“These juniors and seniors have not experienced a lot of losses,” Roth said. “And that’s been the most impressive thing about this team is their resiliency and ability to come together. Obviously, it will be that much more memorable if we win (today), but even to make it to this point ... that’s what makes this group special.”
After that Mount Carmel loss, Roth thought it might be difficult to overcome — not only did the Tigers lose to their rival — it goes back to getting dominated on the ground by the Red Tornadoes.
It’s something that fullback Wes Barnes noticed on the sidelines against Mount Carmel. He was out injured, missing the second half of the regular season with an injury.
“Our team just started to come together after that game,” Barnes said after the team’s semifinal win over Trinity. “Our aggressiveness has gotten better (since that game).”
Roth and his players have talked a lot this postseason about the contributions of the defensive tackle Isaac Carter over the last five weeks. The Tigers’ soccer star has played defense for just five weeks — after kicking all season — and has been a terror for other teams to block, but it’s been his attitude that might be just as big of a contributor to Southern’s defensive improvement.
“He’s very intense, but he plays at a high-emotional level and he’s always having fun,” Roth said. “There aren’t many kids you get to coach that have his kind of attitude. It’s hard to believe he’s only been playing football for five weeks, but our chemistry has been so much better (on the defensive side).”
The entire defensive team feeds off the infectiousness of Carter’s personality and Barnes’ toughness at linebacker since his return from an injury.
And that’s paid off in other ways for an improved Southern Columbia defense. The Tigers were just plus-2 in turnovers after seven weeks of the season, but entering the state final, Southern Columbia is plus-13, and included in the turnover streak, are seven defensive touchdowns in the playoffs.
“We’ve been so much better in that area, and it comes from our chemistry in the late season,” Roth said. “It’s been a while since we’ve been that bad.”
And since giving up 388 yards in a win over Wyoming Area on Oct. 21, the Tigers’ first-team defense bounced back to hold Mount Carmel to just 30 yards, followed by limiting defending Class A player of the year Karson Kesewetter to less than 100 yards rushing after nearly 1,500 yards, and finished by limiting Trinity freshman star Messiah Mickens to less than 50 yards until a late surge in the final two series of the game.