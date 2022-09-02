COAL TOWNSHIP — Southern Columbia football coach Jim Roth was a much happier man after Friday’s 43-0 win over Shamokin than he was last week in the Tigers’ win over Berwick, in which they trailed 14-0 at halftime but came back to win 42-27.
“We had a lot better execution from our defensive front,” Roth said. “Both their backs (Knowledge and Wisdom Artis-Jones) are pretty elusive, but I thought on a lot of their running plays we had a lot of people getting to the ball. I think they were out of sync a couple of times but I think our defense had something to do with it.”
Knowledge Artis-Jones carried the ball eight times for minus-two net yards, and Wisdom had 12 yards on four carries, although he did catch three passes for 24 yards.
Shamokin Area coach Henry Hynoski talked all week about limiting mistakes and the Indians didn’t make many big ones. They did lose a fumble and had an interception late, but it was little mistakes at bad times that cost them.
Taking the ball to start the game, a seven-yard pass from Brett Nye to Wisdom Artis-Jones gave the Indians a second-and-three at their 28. But an illegal procedure penalty on the next play cost five yards and set the tone. Knowledge Artis-Jones gained six yards back and then another, then was hit for a one-yard loss when Shamokin surprisingly went for it on fourth-and-one.
On the next play, Southern quarterback Blake Wise hit a wide-open Braeden Wisloski for a 29-yard touchdown on a play-action pass.
“We kind of caught some of their guys peeking (for a run) on that play-action, and once Braeden was open, that was it,” Roth said.
On the ensuing kickoff, Wisdom Artis-Jones slipped on the turf, giving the Indians poor field position at the four-yard line. Knowledge Artis-Jones was then tackled by about five Tigers in the end zone for a safety, and it was 9-0.
After the Indians free kick, Southern needed just three plays to go 60 yards. Wisloski ran for 22, Wes Barnes for 39, and then Barnes scored from the one. Just like that, it was 16-0 less than four minutes into the game.
A 33-yard kick return by Chase Pensyl finally gave the Indians decent field position near midfield, and although they didn’t get a first down, a 46-yard punt by Blake Hockenbroch pinned the Tigers back at their three.
No matter.
On the first play, Wisloski turned the right corner with his state championship sprinter’s speed, and was off on a 97-yard touchdown run.
Wisloski finished with three carries for 118 yards, and Wes Barnes had eight carries for 140 yards.
“When we lost Gavin (Garcia) it’s pretty hard to replace someone as elusive as he was. But Braeden and West can both break plays from anywhere. And our other guy (Louden Murphy) is no slouch either,” Roth said.
“Southern is what Southern is,” said Hynoski, the former Tiger all-stater. “They’re more disciplined than us. They have great athletes but we have some good athletes too. But we just didn’t execute when we had to. Where was our containment on that (Wisloski’s 97-yard) run?”
To make things worse, the Indians lost senior starting quarterback Nye late in the first quarter to a foot injury. He was on crutches most of the rest of the night. Hynoski said he would find out more about the severity of the injury over the weekend.
Backup Brad Latsha, who led the Indians to an opening-game win over Lewisburg last season when Nye was hurt, came in and was game but the Tiger defensive front made things miserable for him. He completed 1 of 4 passes but fumbled snaps twice and was sacked three times, and the Indians had trouble with players being in positionn and knowing assignments, forcing timeouts.
“We had to dig deep into the playbook because we just couldn’t do the things we wanted to do with Brett out,” Hynoski said.
Shamokin’s defense hung tough though. The Indians stopped the Tigers with a sack of their own and kept Southern off the scoreboard for almost 13 minutes.
Knowledge Artis-Jones recovered a fumble, but at the Indians’ own one. Shamokin got a first down but had to punt and Wisloski scored his third touchdown on a 31-yard punt return.
Barnes scored on a 14-yard run and Murphy on a three-yard run in the second half.
“There were a couple positives but ultimately, we lost 43-0,” Hynoski said. “We’ll get a better idea of some things when we see the film. But we need to be more disciplined.”
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 43, SHAMOKIN 0
Southern (2-0)23;6;14;6—43
Shamokin (1-1);0;0;0;0—0
First quarter
SCA-Braeden Wisloski 29 pass from Blake Wise (Isaac Carter kick)
SCA–Safety Knowledge Artis-Jones tackled in end zone
SCA–Wes Barnes 1 run (Carter kick)
SCA–Wisloski 97 run (Carter kick)
Second quarter
SCA–Wisloski 31 punt return (Carter kick)
Third quarter
SCA–Barnes 14 run (Carter kick)
Fourth quarter
SCA–Louden Murphy 3 run (Carter kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;SCA;Sham
First Downs;12;3
Rushes-yds.;25-313;34-40
Passing yds.;60;34
Total yds;373;74
Passing;4-6-1;5-10-1
Fumbles-lost;2-2;4-1
Penalties;6-40;5-29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Barnes, 8-140, 2 TDs; Wisloski 3-118, 1 TD; Murphy 2-25, TD; Jack Biermass, 3-18; Connor Madden 3-14, Brayden Andrews 2-7, Nathan Gallagher 2-1, team 1-0, Wise 1-(-10). Shamokin: Corey Adams 5-19, Jayce Ginck 3-15, Zachem Clinton 3-15, Wisdom Artis-Jones 3-12, Brett Nye 2-8, Bridgeton 2-1, Knowledge Artis-Jones 8-(-2), team 2-(-2), Brad Latsha 5-(-26).
PASSING — Southern Columbia: Wise 4-6-1, 60 yds., TD. Shamokin: Nye 4-6-0, 24 yds.; Latsha 1-4-1, 10 yds.
RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Wisloski 1-29, TD; Madden 1-15, Barnes 1-14, Jake Toczylousky 1-2. Shamokin: W. Artis-Jonesd 3-24, Colton Lynch 1-10, Adams 1-0.