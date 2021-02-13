Southern Columbia and Line Mountain should provide plenty of firepower at today’s District 4 Class 2A South Sectional wrestling tournament as the rarest of postseasons gets underway at Shamokin Area High School.
First, the season was delayed for a month by government restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then things got even crazier. Only eight wrestlers will qualify for the PIAA championships, instead of the previous 20, and it will be only a one-day event.
Shamokin’s cavernous gymnasium, also known as the Purple Palace, will be eerily quiet as no fans will be allowed. In keeping with state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines (and beyond), district officials have decided to ban ticket sales as well as sales of concessions.
The top three place-winners from each weight class, instead of the previous four, will advance to next Saturday’s district tournament in Williamsport. Another change this year, although not COVID related, is there are 13 weight classes instead of the previous 14.
Action gets underway at 10 a.m. with consolation and championship finals set for 4 p.m.
Southern Columbia, guided this year by coach Kent Lane, longtime assistant for Jerry Marks (who resigned after last season), brings 13 wrestlers to Shamokin, including four No. 1 seeds.
Leading the way for the five-time defending sectional champions is junior 172-pounder Gavin Garcia — who finished fourth and third in the state the past two years — and is 11-1 this year, seeded No. 2.
In addition, Lane’s squad includes returning PIAA fourth-place sophomore Wes Barnes (189), 12-0; senior Patrick Edmondson (145), 12-0; and junior Kole Biscoe (126), 10-2, a state silver medalist as a freshman.
Tigers junior Brady Feese (113) is the top seed with a 10-2 mark; senior Ian Yoder (138) is No. 1 at 9-3; freshman Mason Barvitskie (120) is No. 3 and 8-0; and senior Brandon Gedman (152) is No. 2 at 11-1.
Perennial power Line Mountain, the last team other than Southern to win the sectional title (2014) also has ample talent, with 10 wrestlers including three top seeds.
The Eagles lost some of that spark with a season- and career-ending injury to senior 285-pounder Dominick Bridi. Bridi, who would have been seeded No. 2 behind unbeaten Emmanuel Ulrich of Mifflinburg and a threat to reach the Giant Center podium, will have labrum surgery on Tuesday.
Bridi finished the season 20-4 and 76-29 for his career. He was a returning state qualifier.
Line Mountain’s contingent includes two-time state qualifier Jacob Feese, a senior at 189. Feese is 21-1, his lone loss coming in January to Sheffield’s Ethan Finch, a returning state sixth-place finisher.
The Eagles have a pair of unbeatens in seniors Ian Coller (145) and Bryce Carl (152), both 29-0. Both are seeking their first sectional title and a berth in the state tournament.
The rest of the Eagles are underclassmen, led by returning sectional champion Aiden Kritzer (120), a junior at 19-3. Also competing are freshman Noah Baumert (106), 23-6; junior Mason Leshock (132), 24-5; and sophomore Brett Schadel (126), 24-5. Schadel is competing in his first postseason tournament.
Lewisburg will be led by returning state qualifier and No. 2 seed Kaiden Wagner (132), a junior who is 10-1. Other top Green Dragons are No. 3 seed Jace Gessner (106), a 12-3 sophomore; No. 3 senior Logan Bartlett (138), 12-2; and No. 3 junior Brady Cromley (160), 7-1.
Mount Carmel, under first-year coach Tommy McDonald Sr., enters 10 wrestlers, and looks for big things from returning state qualifier senior Damon Backes at 215. Backes is 18-0. Also having fine years for the Red Tornadoes are sophomore Kris Kalbarchick (106), 13-3; senior Trevor McDonald (132), 17-1; and freshman Ryan Weidner (285), 12-4.
McDonald, who missed last season with an injury, is also seeking his first sectional crown.
Mifflinburg has eight entries, including top seeds Ulrich, a returning state qualifier, and senior Gabe Gramly (126), 20-2, a three-time state qualifier and returning eighth-place medalist.
Another strong candidate to climb to the top perch of the Giant Center podium is Midd-West senior Avery Bassett, the top seed at 160. He is a returning state bronze medalist, and is 24-0 this season. Bassett is also the school’s all-time career wins leader at 138-17.
The Mustangs also have title contenders in No. 3 seed Conner Heckman (132), a 21-3 sophomore; No. 2 senior Austin Aucker (138), 18-5; and No. 3 senior Jacob Ferster (215), 12-2.
Danville senior Andrew Johnson (120), 15-2, will try to reach a career milestone in the sectional tournament, while also trying to make his first appearance in Hershey. Johnson enters the day with a career mark of 99-20, and opens in the quarterfinals with Lewisburg senior Thomas Lyons (5-2).
Danville sophomore Blake Sassaman (106), 16-1, is also a No. 1 seed, while teammate Caden Hagerman (172) is No. 3 and 13-4.
Milton two-time state qualifier Kyler Crawford is making his last run at a possible state title, after falling short of a medal the past two seasons. The senior 145-pounder, a two-time defending sectional champion, is 15-4 this season.
Other top contenders for the Black Panthers are a trio of seniors: No. 2 seeded Jason Valladares (172); No. 3 Aven Ayala (189), 14-5; and No. 3 Chase Hoffman (152), 13-6.
Junior Tyler Whary (152), 12-3, is the top challenger for Shamokin, which also has 10 entries.
Central Sectional
Wrestlers from Warrior Run and Meadowbrook Christian will compete today in the Central Section at Montgomery High School.
Warrior Run has entries in all 13 weight classes, led by unbeatens Kaden Milheim and Kaden Majcher at 113 and 120, respectively. Both are 10-0. Junior Anson Rouch (126) and senior Hayden DuRussell (106) are 6-1 and 5-1, respectively, for the Defenders.
Meadowbrook Christian sophomore Cade Wirnsberger is the top seed at 132. He is 17-5 this season, and missed a berth in last year’s state tournament by one place.