MILLERSTOWN — East Juniata limited Greenwood to one fourth-quarter field goal to rally for a 24-22 Tri-Valley League girls basketball win on Wednesday night.
Sara Brackbill had 10 points to lead the Tigers (6-5 overall, 4-2 TVL), which trailed 19-15 after three quarters.
Leah Ritzman had 11 points to pace Greenwood (5-6, 2-3).
East Juniata 24, Greenwood 22
East Juniata (6-5) 24
Sara Brackbill 3 4-6 10; Cadee Becker 2 0-0 4; Grace Hibbs 2 2-4 6; Landyn Cramer 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 6-10 24.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Carolyn Dressler, Emily Kerstetter, Makaylyn Peters.
Greenwood (5-6) 22
Jordan Stroup 1 0-0 2; Sophie Myers 1 2-2 4; Ella Seiber 1 0-0 3; Sophia Jezewski 1 0-0 2; Leah Ritzman 5 1-2 11. Totals 9 3-4 22.
3-point goals: Seiber.
Did not score: Morgan Hale.
Score by quarters
East Juniata;1;8;6;9 — 24
Greenwood;6;7;6;3 — 22