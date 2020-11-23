The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — The statistics Southern Columbia junior Gavin Garcia has put together this season are pretty amazing.
The halfback averages 17.3 yards per carry — a number that has dropped to less than 20 during the playoffs — as well as a touchdown every 3.7 time he runs the ball.
So it was quite a surprise that Garcia broke the 200-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career during Saturday’s 42-14 win over Bishop McDevitt in the PIAA Class 2A state semifinals at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field at Selinsgrove High School.
There were several spectacular runs that have become the norm for Garcia. Though there were no cross-field jaunts after behind hemmed in at the sideline, his ability to put his foot on the ground and make a cut is unrivaled by anyone in my nearly 30 yards covering the game.
Garcia’s second touchdown Saturday was a perfect example. The Crusaders looked to have him stopped after about a 10-yard gain, but after two quick cuts and a spin move, he was racing into the end zone.
His third touchdown came on a 34-yard run during which he ran into the hole, absorbed a big hit from a Bishop McDevitt linebacker. The hit was high, knocking Garcia back and to his right and into a giant gap, allowing him to run untouched the rest of the way for the touchdown.
“Inside plays were working better (Saturday). We knew they had a speed outside,” Garcia, who finished with 201 rushing yards and four touchdowns, said. “We didn’t want to stretch plays out because of their speed. We wanted to get moving forward as quick as possible.”
— Todd Hummel
Beckham-like
One of the biggest plays in Saturday’s game didn’t result in a Southern Columbia touchdown, but it certainly opened up the Tigers’ offense.
The Crusaders routinely put nine or 10 defenders in the box early in the game to slow Southern Columbia’s Wing-T, sometimes leaving just a lone safety deep down the field. The scheme challenged the secondary to deal with Southern Columbia’s receivers.
With the score at 7-6 for the Tigers, Jake Rose was seemingly covered perfectly by a Crusaders defensive back when Southern Columbia quarterback Liam Klebon lofted a ball his way.
Rose, a state medalist as a freshman hurdler in 2019, leaped in the air and snatched the ball with one hand at the apex of the jump.
“A play like that is a big momentum swing,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “They weren’t honoring the pass at all before that play.”
— Todd Hummel
Holding the ball
How efficient was Wyomissing’s offense during Saturday’s Class 3A semifinal win over Danville?
Well, not only did the Spartans fit 30 points into the second quarter to lead by that many at halftime, they made the plays necessary to keep the ball throughout the game.
Wyomissing was just 4-of-9 on third down in the game. However, the five times they failed to convert led to three successful fourth-down conversions and a field goal.
— Matt Beltz