CATAWISSA — Ally Griscavage and Loren Gehret each scored 16 points to lead Southern Columbia to a 52-38 win over Warrior Run in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III girls basketball action on Wednesday.
The Tigers (4-0 overall, 1-0 HAC-III) took advantage at the free-throw line, outscoring the Defenders, 22-11.
Emily McKee scored 13 points and Syndey Hoffman 10 points for Warrior Run (0-2, 0-1).
Southern Columbia 52, Warrior Run 38
Warrior Run (0-2) 38
Syndey Hoffman 4 0-0 10; Gracy Beachel 1 0-1 3; Jordan Hartman 2 2-2 7; Marissa Pick 1 1-2 3; Emily McKee 3 7-9 13; Katie Watkins 1 0-0 2; Lauren Watson 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 10-15 38.
3-point goals: Hoffman 2, Beachel, Hartman.
Did not score: none.
Southern Columbia (4-0) 52
Faith Callahan 2 3-3 8; Grace Callahan 2 0-0 4; Ally Griscavage 4 8-11 16; Morgan Marks 1 2-3 4; Loren Gehret 4 7-9 16; Rilyn Wisloski 1 2-4 4. Totals 14 22-30 52.
3-point goals: F. Callahan, Gehret.
Did not score: Ava Novack, Colby Bernhard.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run`11`8`11`8 — 38
Southern Columbia`12`13`13`14 — 52
n Shikellamy 38, Jersey Shore 31
SUNBURY — Tori Scheller scored seven of her 14 points in the first quarter as the Braves built a seven-point lead early on their way to the HAC-I win.
Jordan Moten scored a game-high 16 points for Shikellamy (2-0), which held on despite shooting 10-of-24 from the free-throw line. The Braves were 6-of-15 from the line in the fourth quarter, which accounted for all of their points over the final eight minutes.
Shikellamy 38, Jersey Shore 31
Jersey Shore (0-2) 31
Brielle Hess 0 2-2 2, Aubrey Stetts 3 8-14 14, Sadie Griswold 3 2-2 8, Aubrey Schilling 3 1-2 7. Totals 9 13-20 31.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Delaney Herbst, Devon Walker, Sophia Kauffman, Harley Stetts, Sam Machmer, Grace Lorson.
Shikellamy (2-0) 38
Averi Dodge 0 1-3 1, Jordan Moten 6 1-1 16, Emma Branowicz 1 0-0 2, Tori Smith 0 2-2 2, Tori Scheller 5 3-8 14, Brooke Snyder 0 3-10 3. Totals 12 10-24 38.
3-point goals: Moten 3, Scheller.
Did not score: Paige Fausey.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore`5`13`6`7 — 31
Shikellamy`12`11`9`6 — 38
n Selinsgrove 45, Milton 23
MILTON — The Seals jumped out to a big early lead and cruised to the HAC-I win.
Cierra Adams scored a game-high 14 points to lead Selinsgrove (2-2). Lexy Gabrielson added 10 points in the win.
Crystal Hamilton scored nine of her team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter for the Black Panthers (0-4).
Selinsgrove 45, Milton 23
Selinsgrove (2-2) 45
Lexy Gabrielson 4 0-0 10, Emma Atwood 3 2-2 8, Avery DeFazio 4 1-2 9, Lizzy Diehl 2 0-0 4, Cierra Adams 5 4-5 14. Totals 18 7-9 45.
3-point goals: Gabrielson 2.
Did not score: MaryRose Molina-Shuman, Kyanna Miller, Alyssa Latsha, Mackenzie Bailor, Lydia Geipel, Kaitlin Shaffer, Veronica Stanford.
Milton (0-4) 23
Taylor Snyder 1 0-2 2, Crystal Hamilton 5 1-2 11, Mylea Neidig 3 0-0 6, Tori Brink 1 0-0 3, Raulerys Vega-Garcia 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 2-6 23.
3-point goals: Brink.
Did not score: Kiersten Stork, Leah Walter.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove`18`11`11`5 — 45
Milton`7`3`4`9 — 23
n Mount Carmel 57, Central Columbia 44
MOUNT CARMEL — Dani Rae Renno scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the first half to lead the Red Tornadoes to the HAC crossover win.
Mount Carmel (3-0) led by nine at halftime and 49-34 after three quarters.
Lauren Shedleski added 13 points in the win, all of which came in the second half.
Mount Carmel 57, Central Columbia 44
Central Columbia (1-2) 44
Gracia Eckenrode 1 1-2 4, Alyssa Boyd 1 0-2 3, Grace Klingerman 1 0-0 2, Ellie Rowe 3 0-2 8, Lauren Ball 5 3-4 13, Alison Groshek 2 2-3 6, Alyx Flick 3 2-2 8. Totals 16 8-15 44.
3-point goals: Rowe 2, Eckenrode, Boyd.
Did not score: Lindsey Bull, Madeline Weatherill.
Mount Carmel (3-0) 57
Lauren Ayres 2 0-1 6, Caroline Fletcher 1 1-2 3, Lauren Shedleski 4 3-4 13, Brooke Bernini 3 1-2 9, Dani Rae Renno 7 3-5 17, Alyssa Reisinger 2 5-8 9. Totals 19 13-22 57.
3-point goals: Ayres 2, Shedleski 2, Bernini 2.
Did not score: Mia Chapman, Jenna Pizzoli, Maggie McCracken.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia`13`10`11`10 — 44
Mount Carmel`14`18`17`8 — 57
n Danville 66, Central Mountain 29
MILL HALL — Linae Williams scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Ironmen to the HAC-I win.
Corinna Petrus added 17 points for Danville (2-0), which handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season. The Ironmen outscored Central Mountain 33-9 after halftime.
Danville 66, Central Mountain 29
Danville (2-0) 66
Olivia Outt 1 2-3 4, Kylee Cush 1 3-4 5, Emily Heath 1 2-2 4, Ella Dewald 4 0-0 8, Corinna Petrus 7 3-6 17, Melanie Egan 2 0-0 4, Linae Williams 10 0-2 26. Totals 26 10-17 68.
3-points goals: Williams 6.
Did not score: Riley Maloney.
Central Mountain (2-1) 29
Avery Baker 3 2-3 9, Quinlynn McCann 5 4-6 15, Khiana Jones 2 1-4 5. Totals 10 7-13 29.
3-point goals: McCann, Baker.
Did not score: Alyssa Fisher, Faith Carter, Lauryn Haines, Reese Doyle, Marrissa Wheeler.
Score by quarters
Danville`22`13`19`14 — 66
Central Mountain`9`11`5`4 — 29
n Loyalsock 47,
Shamokin 36
WILLIAMSPORT — Summer McNulty scored eight of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter as the Lancers raced out to an early double-digit lead in the HAC crossover game.
Cassie Gee added nine points for Loyalsock (3-0).
Kaitlyn Dunn scored 10 points to lead the Indians (1-3).
Loyalsock 47, Shamokin 36
Shamokin (1-3) 36
Emma Tomcavage 4 0-0 8; Emma Kramer 1 0-0 2; Chloe Yoder 1 0-2 2; Ari Nolter 3 0-0 8; Kaitlyn Dunn 3 3-4 10; Sophie Rossnock 3 0-1 6. Totals 15 3-7 36.
3-point goals: Nolter 2, Dunn.
Did not score: Izzy Wagner, Annie Hornberger, Emily Slanina.
Loyalsock (3-0) 47
Sophia Gardner 1 2-4 4; Cassie Gee 3 2-2 9; Summer McNulty 7 3-4 17; Anna Burdett 1 2-2 4; Madison Jean 0 2-2 2; Allyia Kennedy 3 2-2 8; Mia Patterson 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 14-18 47.
3-point goals: Gee.
Did not score: Jocelyn Cruz, Natalie VanDort, Karyn Saar.
Score by quarters
Shamokin`7`10`11`8 — 36
Loyalsock`20`11`6`10 — 47
n Juniata 50, Midd-West 35
MIDDLEBURG — The Mustangs led after the first quarter, but the Indians pulled away over the middle two quarters for the nonconference win.
Rylee Shawver and Bella Fave each scored nine points to lead Midd-West (0-2).
Juniata 50, Midd-West 35
Juniata (3-1) 50
Rowe Shepps 3 0-1 6, Mackenzi Beward 2 0-0 4, Mackenzie Bennett 3 1-1 9, Mya Rush 4 0-0 12, Talon Watton 0 1-2 1, Olivia Clark 5 4-6 14, Malin Kint 2 0-1 4. Totals 19 6-10 50.
3-point goals: Rush 4, Bennett 2.
Did not score: Semeria Malcolm, Cora Musser, Lorena Rivera, Liseth Montoya, Annemae O'Brien.
Midd-West (0-2) 35
Rylee Shawver 4 1-2 9, Zoe Webb 2 0-0 4, McKenna Dietz 2 0-0 4, Bella Fave 4 0-0 9, Alexis Walter 3 0-0 7, Carmyn Markley 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 1-2 35.
3-point goals: Fave, Walter.
Did not score: Mattie Spriggle, Leah Ferster, Alyssa Snyder.
Score by quarters
Juniata`7`18`13`12 — 50
Midd-West`9`8`6`12 — 35
n Bloomsburg 56,
East Juniata 18
BLOOMSBURG — Kelsey Widom scored 16 points as the Panthers rolled to the nonleague victory.
Bloomsburg (2-2) jumped out to a 16-0 lead after one quarter.
Clarye Guyer scored six points to lead the Tigers (2-2).
Bloomsburg 56, East Juniata 18
East Juniata (2-2) 18
Cyrpess Feltman 1 2-2 4; Paris Feltman 2 0-0 4; Clarye Guyer 2 0-0 6; Leah Sankey 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Robinson 1 0-2 2. Totals 7 2-6 18.
3-point goals: Guyer 2.
Did not score: Amara Brubaker, Thea Neimond, Isabel Naylor.
Bloomsburg (2-2) 56
Olivia Hull 3 0-0 6; Paige Temple 2 0-0 5; Ellen Hull 1 0-0 3; Kailey Zentner 1 0-0 2; Rylee Klinger 5 1-2 12; Kelsey Widom 6 4-4 16; Madeline Evans 5 2-3 12. Totals 23 7-9 56.
3-point goals: Temple, E. Hull, Klinger.
Did not score: Maizy Aikey, Maddie Morris, Alyssa Shuman.
Score by quarters
East Juniata`0`13`4`1 — 18
Bloomsburg`16`17`11`12 — 56