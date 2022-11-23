When the state’s all-time winningest coach says he’s going to take pride in a single victory, you know it meant a lot to him and his team.
It’s been a long time — at least 11 years — since Southern Columbia was a consensus underdog, let alone given little chance to win a game. I think I put it at 15% in my picks column last week.
It certainly was a different Tigers team on the field last Friday than the one I saw against Loyalsock or watched on television against Mount Carmel in the regular season.
The Southern Columbia faithful, I think, had gotten complacent over the past few years, and why wouldn’t they? Success has come pretty easy over the last five years for Southern Columbia.
However, they turned out en masse at the snowy Silver Bowl.
The visitors’ side was rocking, and Tigers fans even broke out a full-throated version of Steam’s “The Goodbye Song” when the score hit 48-18 late in the fourth quarter.
The downside of all that emotion is this week the Tigers travel to Mansion Park to face Bishop Guilfoyle — not a rival but a team they’ve never faced — in the state quarterfinals.
Southern Columbia is going to have to find the same kind of emotional edge.
”We haven’t played a game in a long time that had that kind of the same feel as that Mount Carmel game,” Tigers coach Jim Roth said. “There was a lot that went into that game that increased the magnitude of that game.”
Now it’s up to Roth’s seniors to keep the Tigers on a razor’s edge for this week’s game as Southern Columbia has a chance to win a record sixth consecutive state football championship.
”Kids are kids, and it’s natural to have a letdown after a game like the district championship,” Roth said. “We talked about it (Wednesday) morning. I pointed it out to our seniors, and it’s something for leaders to look out for. But if our ultimate goal is a state title, we have to keep our edge emotionally.”
One of the things in the news lately has been Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, and the platform’s future.
If the site goes down at any point, my biggest disappointment will be losing track of some projects people have been doing across the state with Pennsylvania football history.
I don’t even know the person who runs the Twitter account PA Football History (@pa_fb_history), but they released a project six years in the making. They collated all of the all-state teams from 1939 through 2021 and organized them in various charts.
The team with the most all-state honorees is Southern Columbia with 256, but there is also a comprehensive list of every school to have an all-state player — first-team, second-team, honorable mention.
I had so much stuff to do, I actually avoided looking at it Wednesday so I could get my work done so I didn’t have to worry about it on the holiday.
There have been four different all-state teams over the years — the Associated Press, the Pennsylvania Football Writers, United Press International, and Pennsylvania Football News. The numbers also skewed recently because the AP all-state teams used to be one big school and one small school, combining 4A and 3A in one along with 2A and A in the other. The current all-state teams honor one team in each of the six classes.
Here is the link if you’d like to take a look: https://pafbhistory.com/2022/11/23/all-state-player-database-1939-2021/.
Todd Hummel covers high school football for The Daily Item.